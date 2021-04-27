AngstromGraphics adds competitive advantage and faster production with award-winning Ricoh 5th Color

EXTON, Pa., April 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that AngstromGraphics, a division of the family-operated marketing services provider (MSP) the AngstromGroup, has teamed up with Ricoh to deliver enhanced color and advanced finishing options for its customers. AngstromGraphics has added the RICOH Pro C7210X sheetfed press to deliver faster turnaround times, increased color gamut through 5th color capability, and advanced finishing options such as square-back catalogs. AngstromGraphics further enhances their creative toolbox with the ability to mimic metallics using Color-Logic, the first metallic color communication system for embellishing printed materials with striking decorative effects in one printing pass.

With public safety precautions impacting the ability for in-person meetings, AngstromGraphics – like many MSPs – was eager to find a way to differentiate themselves from competitors. At the same time, AngstromGraphics wanted the flexibility to efficiently handle increasingly popular short runs. By partnering with Ricoh, they were able to accomplish both goals, while expanding finishing capabilities to bring traditionally outsourced work back in house to best meet their customers' evolving needs thanks to the award-winning RICOH Pro C7210X.

"Working with Ricoh has really taken our operation to the next level," said David Neumann, President and CEO, AngstromGraphics. "The beauty of the RICOH Pro C7210X is it does jobs we've historically not been able to quote. Its quality brings people in the door, and its versatility keeps them there, because we can now deliver at such a high level across a marketing campaign's or brand's various needs. Ricoh worked with us to understand where our business had room to grow, then developed and executed a plan to make that growth happen."

The AngstromGroup commercial printing and direct mail facility is located in Cleveland, Ohio. The facility has been in business for more than a century and was purchased in 2009 by Chairman Wayne R. Angstrom. AngstromGraphics taps into its vast experience and forward-looking vision to deliver for its customers, today and tomorrow. The highly diversified company offers a wide array of print, omni-channel and marketing solutions managed by a carefully assembled team of industry-leading professionals. The team's expertise spans print, design, digital applications, photography, mailing solutions, marketing and more.

"The AngstromGroup's commitment to delivering their customers the highest quality, along with the agility to address evolving customer needs, positions them for success, even in the current challenging climate," said Heather Poulin, Vice President, CIP Marketing & Portfolio Management, Ricoh USA, Inc. "The team at AngstromGroup has such a strong focus on customer experience, that success is bound to follow. These investments have given them the expanded toolset to increase the impact of their customers' applications, with the innovative use of color, substrates and finishing, while also driving efficiencies crucial to fast turns and controlled costs."

With 5th station capabilities, embellishments can be made more efficiently with a one-pass process by adding cyan, magenta, yellow and key (CMYK) vibrancy with a white toner underlay or clear toner on top for extra pop, while also having the flexibility to switch 5th station colors based on customer applications. Color-Logic empowers AngstromGraphics to offer even more impressive color effects, including the ability to mimic metallics and print on reflective substrates using white ink and CMYK.

For more information on the RICOH Pro C7200 series, visit https://5thcolor.takealookatricohproduction.com/ or follow along and engage on Facebook , LinkedIn and Twitter using #LookAtRicoh.

For more information on the AngstromGroup visit https://www.theangstromgroup.com/.

| About Ricoh |



Ricoh is empowering digital workplaces using innovative technologies and services enabling individuals to work smarter. For more than 80 years, Ricoh has been driving innovation and is a leading provider of document management solutions, IT services, communications services, commercial and industrial printing, digital cameras, and industrial systems.



Headquartered in Tokyo, Ricoh Group operates in approximately 200 countries and regions. In the financial year ended March 2020, Ricoh Group had worldwide sales of 2,008 billion yen (approx. 18.5 billion USD).



For further information, please visit www.ricoh.com

| About AngstromGroup |



AngstromGroup

AngstromGroup is a family owned Us MSP offering a full range of services to meet all your creative needs from photography, design, digital, video, print and mail.



AngstromGraphics

Family owned and operated, we offer a wide array of commercial print, fulfillment, omni-channel, and marketing solutions.



AngstromDirect

Data processing and list management services, we maximize the power of your data to deliver integrated multi-channel marketing solutions.



AngstromCreative

With over 30 years of studio excellence, AngstromCreative are experts in photography, design, digital, and video.



theangstromgroup.com

angstromgraphics.com

angstromdirect.com

angstromcreative.com

© 2021 Ricoh USA, Inc. All rights reserved. All referenced product names are the trademarks of their respective companies.

SOURCE Ricoh USA, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.ricoh-usa.com

