Anguleris Launches Gaudi: An Architect-Trained AI Platform for Building Product Research

ELGIN, Ill., June 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anguleris, the global construction technology company behind BIMsmith, Swatchbox, Modlar, and Archbase, today announced the launch of Gaudi, a category-defining AI-powered product intelligence platform built for the architecture, engineering, and construction industry.

Named in honor of visionary Catalan architect Antoni Gaudí, the platform addresses an increasingly growing problem for both architects and manufacturers: the reliability of product information in a world where research is quickly becoming AI-first.

In typical workflows, architects spend extensive hours tracking down product data across PDFs, websites, search engines, and sales reps. Gaudi consolidates this ordinarily fragmented product data into a single conversational interface trained on a comprehensive foundation of AEC domain expertise, including data, resources, and standards.

The platform gives building professionals a simple conversational interface to ask questions in plain language, such as "Give me options to achieve a 2-hour UL fire rating for this wall assembly," and receive categorized answers that they can narrow down to specific products. Every product result carries a confidence indicator so specifiers can see at a glance the reliability of the information.

"Architects stake their professional liability on the product data they specify. That is a standard no existing AI tool has been engineered to meet," said Benjamin Glunz, CEO and Founder of Anguleris. "Gaudi is built for this from the ground up. We show our work on every answer, we cite every source, and we refuse to bluff."

Gaudi's reliability comes from its highly specialized integrations with manufacturers and industry data partners, providing a narrow, verified database of referenceable data. The result is a conversational experience that is grounded, cited, and trustworthy.

"While mass market large language models (LLMs) are excellent for many purposes, Gaudi provides the verified data and harness for building product specification workflows," said Glunz.

Building professionals can start using Gaudi for free at www.gaudi.io. Building product manufacturers interested in integrating their product data into the Gaudi AI engine can request a demo at join.gaudi.io.

About Anguleris®

Anguleris is a global leader in construction technology. Founded, owned, and operated by architects, Anguleris helps building product manufacturers and building professionals work together seamlessly. The Anguleris family of brands includes BIMsmith® for industry-leading BIM content, Swatchbox® for material sampling, Modlar® for architectural inspiration, Archbase (formerly Concora) for Product Information Management (PIM), and Gaudi™ for architect-trained AI product research. Learn more at www.anguleris.com.

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SOURCE Anguleris