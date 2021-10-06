ANGUS Appoints Biopharma Executive Julie O'Neill To Board Of Directors

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGUS Chemical Company ("ANGUS" or "Company"), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty ingredients for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial applications, today announced the appointment of Julie O'Neill to the Company's Board of Directors. O'Neill is a results-driven biopharmaceutical executive, with more than two decades of leadership experience and currently serves on the board of several leading life sciences companies.

"Julie is an inspirational leader with an exceptional track record of successfully driving growth and profitability in leading life sciences companies while building key partnerships with regulatory, customer and employee stakeholders," said David Neuberger, ANGUS President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are thrilled to welcome Julie to our board. I believe her passion and expertise in business management, manufacturing, regulatory and quality management will be invaluable as we extend ANGUS' position as a leading global supplier of essential life sciences ingredients."

"I am delighted to join the Board of Directors of ANGUS," said O'Neill. "I look forward to contributing to the Company's future growth and to working alongside management and the board to advance our strategy."

O'Neill most recently served as Executive Vice President of Global Operations for Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., with direct leadership responsibility for the company's process development, product development, manufacturing quality, supply chain, customer operations, and global real estate functions encompassing approximately 1,000 employees. Throughout her tenure, she led several large-scale capital investment projects totaling $1.5 billion and was an influential leader in the corporate governance and financial oversight, serving on the Executive Committee. Prior to Alexion, she held the role of Vice President of Operations at Gilead Sciences.

Currently, O'Neill serves as a board member for Achilles Therapeutics Limited, ILC Dover LP, ICON plc, HOOKIPA Pharma and DBV Technologies. She also serves as board member and Audit and Risk Committee Chair for the National Institute for Bioprocessing Research and Training (NIBRT) in Ireland. She received her master's degree in business administration from University College Dublin and her bachelor's degree in pharmacy from Trinity College Dublin.

ABOUT ANGUS

ANGUS is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty ingredients for biotechnology, pharmaceutical, consumer and industrial applications. The Company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, including its flagship AMP™ (aminomethyl propanol) multifunctional additives and TRIS AMINO™ (tromethamine) buffers, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in the United States and Germany. ANGUS serves its global customers through six regional Customer Application Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The Company is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit angus.com.

