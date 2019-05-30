Angus Barn Owner Receives Prestigious Award

RALEIGH, N.C., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Raleigh, NC based Angus Barn is proud to announce owner Van Eure was recently honored by the National Restaurant Association with the "Industry Legends Award" at their annual meeting in Chicago. "In honor of her leadership, warmth, and hospitality. Her spirit of service and optimism epitomize the best of America's restaurant industry. Her kindness, compassion and courage have made a difference in hundreds of thousands of lives. Van lifts up all whom she touches, and we honor her long-lasting impact," said Dawn Sweeney, President and CEO, National Restaurant Association. This prestigious award has only been given out three times and includes legendary restaurateurs Ted Balestreri and Joe Fassler. "I'm truly honored to be a recipient of this award, and humbled to be included with such incredibly talented previous recipients," says Van Eure.

A lifetime achievement award seems only fitting, given that Van's entire life has revolved around the Big Red Barn; At only 14, second generation owner Van Eure's education into the restaurant business began. Although she has followed her Father's philosophy of hospitality, Van has her own unique style of management. She has based her management paradigm on the belief that empowering her team to make their own decisions would boost morale and steepen loyalty. Not one to stay in an office, you'll usually find Van Eure, canvassing the restaurant, shoulder-to-shoulder with the 300 team members, tirelessly expanding her parents' legacy. "Even though my name is on the award, it would not be possible without the help of the entire Angus Barn team that works so hard each and every day, to make sure every guest has a memorable experience," says Eure.

Genuine kindness and respect are necessities upon which Van Eure insists from every Angus Barn team member. Just as important, she also believes in giving back to the community. One of her main philanthropic focuses is the Foundation of Hope. Each fall you will see thousands of walkers lining Highway 70 in front of the Angus Barn for the annual Thad and Alice Eure Walk For Hope. In addition, her lifelong love for animals led Van to create the Cheyenne Foundation; a charitable organization dedicated to the rescue and rehabilitation for abused dogs and horses in the Triangle area.

For Van, environmentalism is not an option - it's a duty. Since 1989, the Angus Barn has proudly led the restaurant industry in reducing the carbon footprint and continues to implement new and improved measures with its Green Initiatives.

