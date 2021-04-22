ANGUS Chemical Company Appoints Dr. Kathleen Havelka As Vice President Of Research And Development

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., April 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGUS Chemical Company ("ANGUS" or "Company"), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals for Life Sciences and Industrial markets, today announced the appointment of Dr. Kathleen Havelka as Vice President of Research and Development (R&D). The announcement was made by ANGUS President and CEO David Neuberger, to whom Dr. Havelka will report.

Dr. Havelka is a chemical industry veteran with more than 25 years' experience in numerous leadership roles in multinational specialty chemical and industrial products organizations. She joins ANGUS from Fuchs Lubricants Company where she most recently served as Senior Director of R&D and Quality Control. Prior to Fuchs, she held significant roles in R&D, sales and marketing at Elevance Renewable Sciences, Diversey (Johnson-Diversey) and Lubrizol Corporation.

"Kathleen has an impressive track record of leading innovation, driving the introduction of new technologies, fostering collaboration and finding improved technical solutions to support growth," said Neuberger. "She brings a deep understanding of the strategic end markets we serve, as well as the diversified needs of our customers around the world. I look forward to the addition of Kathleen's experience and scientific expertise to the ANGUS Leadership Team."

Dr. Havelka holds a bachelor's degree in chemistry from Elmhurst College and a doctorate in chemistry from Northern Illinois University. She is the inventor on several patents, credited with multiple publications and presentations, received several technical awards, and has been a member of external technical boards. Dr. Havelka is based in ANGUS' global headquarters and R&D center in Buffalo Grove, Illinois, and succeeds Dr. David Green who will retire at the end of April.

"Dave has made significant contributions to ANGUS and our customers over the past 25 years through his deep understanding and passion for ANGUS chemistries and their limitless potential," added Neuberger. "I am deeply grateful for his dedication and leadership during a very transformative time for the company and wish him a long, happy and healthy retirement."

ABOUT ANGUS CHEMICAL COMPANY

ANGUS is a leading global specialty and fine chemical company dedicated to the development of novel chemistries that deliver enhanced product and process performance across a wide range of applications in pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, paints and coatings, agriculture, personal care, metalworking fluids, electronics and other industrial markets. The company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, including its flagship AMP™ (aminomethyl propanol) multifunctional additives and TRIS AMINO™ tromethamine, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in Sterlington, Louisiana, USA, and Ibbenbüren, Germany. ANGUS serves its global customers through six regional Customer Applications Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The company is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit angus.com.

Follow ANGUS on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.

ANGUS Media Relations

Scott C. Johnson

+1 847-808-3769

[email protected]

SOURCE ANGUS Chemical Company

Related Links

http://www.angus.com

