ANGUS Chemical Company Awarded Gold Recognition Level By EcoVadis For Corporate Social Responsibility

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGUS Chemical Company ("ANGUS" or "Company"), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty and fine chemicals, today announced it was awarded the Gold Recognition Level in sustainability performance by EcoVadis. This is the second straight year ANGUS achieved the Gold Recognition Level, ranking the Company in the 98th percentile of all companies assessed by EcoVadis for sustainability performance and excellence.

"Consumers, as well as many of our customers, increasingly expect the chemical industry to be sustainable and transparent both within their own organization and throughout their global supply chains," said Dr. Pamela Spencer, Vice President of Product Stewardship, Regulatory and Quality at ANGUS. "This recognition further demonstrates ANGUS' companywide commitment to embracing the responsibilities that come with sustainable development and production of our unique nitroalkane chemistries. With a well-established culture of continuous improvement across all areas of our organization, we continue to enhance our policies, programs and activities supporting strong corporate responsibility and global stewardship standards."

EcoVadis operates the first collaborative platform that allows companies to assess the environmental and social performance of their global suppliers. The Gold Recognition Level rating is based on a detailed survey of ANGUS' global operations in four areas of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability: Environment, Labor Practices and Human Rights, Fair Business Practices, and Sustainable Procurement. Over 300 industry leaders use EcoVadis to reduce risk, drive innovation and foster transparency and trust among more than 30,000 global supplier partners.

"Our commitment is more than a corporate statement, it is supported by specific actions to ensure the long-term sustainability of our business," said David Neuberger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "As an example, we recently made significant investments in our Sterlington, Louisiana, USA, and Ibbenbüren, Germany manufacturing facilities to increase our localized supply capabilities for several core products in North America and Europe. This drastically decreased the Company's reliance on transoceanic shipments and reduced the Company's overall carbon footprint. We recognize that our focus on sustainability is not only good for business, it's the right thing to do for our planet, our customers, our employees and for the communities in which we operate."

The 2019 EcoVadis summary scorecard is available to commercial partners who inquire about ANGUS' sustainability practices. Additionally, ANGUS customers who are members of specific sustainability-related organizations or initiatives, such as Together for Sustainability (TfS), can request direct access to ANGUS' evaluation results from EcoVadis as part of their supplier evaluation process.

ABOUT ANGUS CHEMICAL COMPANY

ANGUS Chemical Company is a leading global specialty and fine chemical company dedicated to the development of novel chemistries that deliver enhanced product and process performance across a wide range of applications in biotechnology, paints and coatings, personal care, metalworking fluids, energy and other industrial markets. The company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in Sterlington, Louisiana, USA, and Ibbenbüren, Germany. ANGUS serves its global customers through six regional Customer Applications Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The company is privately owned by Golden Gate Capital and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit angus.com.

SOURCE ANGUS Chemical Company

