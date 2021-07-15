ANGUS Chemical Company Launches New Alkalizer For Hair Colorant Systems

Formulations with DL-2AP ULTRA PC are shown to provide excellent color lift, color deposition and wash fastness. Tweet this

"In laboratory evaluations, permanent hair colorant systems formulated with DL-2AP ULTRA PC showed excellent lifting performance, as well as color deposition and fastness comparable to ammonia and MEA," said Mrunalini Dhamdhere, Global Technical Manager, ANGUS Home and Personal Care. "In hair treated with colorants using ANGUS chemistries we also saw reduced protein loss and morphological damage compared to colorants using ammonia and MEA, especially after multiple treatments."

DL-2AP ULTRA PC is based on ANGUS' proprietary nitroalkane chemistry and is compliant* with the industry's most stringent standards and regulations governing product purity, as well as secondary amine and nitrosamine content. DL-2AP ULTRA PC is minimum 99% pure with a high base strength and low molecular weight, making it particularly well-suited for permanent and demi-permanent hair colorants.

"Consumers want products that provide efficacy and ease of use, along with additional benefits, such as reduced damage, and conditioning," said Laurie Marshall, Global Business Manager, ANGUS Home and Personal Care. "DL-2AP ULTRA PC offers manufacturers a unique formulating tool with a more favorable environmental profile, superior biodegradability and lower odor than other chemistries on the market. It also helps colorant formulators produce the vibrant, natural-looking colors that keep consumers coming back for more."

Sample quantities of DL-2AP ULTRA PC are currently available for testing in 250g and 1kg packaging. Commercial volumes are available in North America, South America, Europe and select Asian markets. For additional information or to order a sample, visit angus.com, or contact an ANGUS Personal Care representative at [email protected].

ABOUT ANGUS CHEMICAL COMPANY

ANGUS Chemical Company is a leading global specialty and fine chemical company dedicated to the development of novel chemistries that deliver enhanced product and process performance across a wide range of applications in biotechnology, personal care, paints and coatings, metalworking fluids, energy and other industrial markets. The company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in Sterlington, Louisiana, USA, and Ibbenbüren, Germany. ANGUS serves its global customers through six regional Customer Applications Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The company is privately owned by Golden Gate Capital and Ardian, and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit angus.com.

* U.S. Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act; European Union Regulation No. 1223/2009, ASEAN 2008 Cosmetic Directive (annex updated March 2013); Brazil ANVISA Mercosur Resolution on Personal Hygiene Products and Cosmetics; Mexico: not included in the List of Prohibited and Restricted Substances in Perfumes and Cosmetics

