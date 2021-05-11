ANGUS Chemical Company Receives 2021 EcoVadis Gold Rating For Sustainability Performance

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill., May 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANGUS Chemical Company ("ANGUS" or "Company"), a leading global manufacturer and marketer of specialty chemicals for Life Sciences and Industrial markets, today announced it was awarded the Gold Recognition Level in sustainability performance by EcoVadis. This is the third year ANGUS has been awarded a Gold rating, which ranks the Company in the top 5 percent of global companies assessed by EcoVadis in four areas of corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability: Environment, Labor Practices and Human Rights, Fair Business Practices, and Sustainable Procurement.

"Excellence in sustainability performance is a journey of continuous improvement," said Dr. Pam Spencer, Vice President, Regulatory, Product Stewardship and Quality. "Recognition from a leading independent assessment organization like EcoVadis not only validates that we are focused on the right areas, but also helps us identify other areas in which we can continue to improve."

The EcoVadis sustainability scorecards provide detailed insight into environmental, social and ethical risks across 200 purchasing categories and 160 countries. Over 600 industry leaders use EcoVadis to reduce risk, drive innovation and foster transparency and trust among more than 75,000 global supplier partners currently utilizing the EcoVadis network.

"Sustainability is central to our mission as a global company, and this achievement reflects the unwavering dedication of our teams around the world to integrate the principles of sustainability into everything we do," said David Neuberger, President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are extremely proud of the progress we are making and remain committed to driving sustainable development within ANGUS and across the entire chemistry value chain."



The 2021 EcoVadis summary scorecard for ANGUS is available to commercial partners who inquire about the Company's sustainability practices. Additionally, ANGUS customers who are members of specific sustainability-related organizations or initiatives, such as Together for Sustainability (TfS), can request direct access to ANGUS' evaluation results from EcoVadis as part of their supplier evaluation process.

ANGUS Chemical Company is a leading global specialty and fine chemical company dedicated to the development of novel chemistries that deliver enhanced product and process performance across a wide range of applications in biotechnology, personal care, paints and coatings, metalworking fluids, energy and other industrial markets. The company innovates through its unique nitroalkane chemistries, which are produced at fully integrated, ISO 9001-certified manufacturing facilities in Sterlington, Louisiana, USA, and Ibbenbüren, Germany. ANGUS serves its global customers through six regional Customer Applications Centers located in Chicago, Illinois; Paris, France; São Paulo, Brazil; Singapore; Shanghai, China; and Mumbai, India. The company is privately owned by Golden Gate Capital and Ardian, and is headquartered in Buffalo Grove, Illinois. For more information, visit angus.com.

