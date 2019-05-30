Angus Nelson Joins Golden Spiral as Director of Business Development

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Angus Nelson has joined Golden Spiral, a B2B-focused full-service marketing agency, as Director of Development.

"Angus is a marketing expert who has the aptitude and drive to initiate sales conversations," says John Farkas, founder and chief executive officer for Golden Spiral. "He comes to us with a wealth of experience in marketing and storytelling. He understands what we do, loves the process of building relationships, is a team player, and is goal driven."

Angus Nelson, Director of Development for Golden Spiral

Angus Nelson helmed Catalyst Companies (then known as Crowd Companies), an association designed to foster innovation in Fortune 500 companies. He worked with more than 70 companies including GE, Walmart, BMW, and Coca-Cola. His experience in transformation and corporate strategy now helps him use a holistic approach to marketing in a modern age. Nelson continues to host the Up In Your Business podcast.

Prior to joining Golden Spiral, Nelson was an independent consultant and speaker deploying influencer marketing tactics for Tinysponsor and served as President of Life of Dad, where he transformed a Facebook community into a media company to help brands like Canon, Bose, and Pampers connect with fathers as influencers.

"The best brands build movements, not just marketing," says Nelson. "By helping our clients find their unique position in the marketplace, and focus on customer and customer experience, we can put them on a path for dynamic growth."

About Golden Spiral

Golden Spiral is a specialized, integrated marketing agency that exists to help clients realize their brand identity, position in the market, growth objectives and leadership of the market. The company, founded in 2012, focuses exclusively on B2B companies with technology-driven solutions. Golden Spiral core services include strategy and branding, design, content marketing, digital marketing, web and SEO, and public relations. It delivers these services to fintech, AI, health tech and cybersecurity clients across the country.

