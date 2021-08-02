Anhelo To Hire 200 Bilingual Insurance Agents In Tampa, Hosting Virtual Job Fairs For Interested Candidates

TAMPA, Fla., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anhelo ( AnheloSalud.com ), a new Medicare insurance agency providing 100% in-culture and in-language resources to serve the Latino community, announced today that it will be hiring approximately 200 new bilingual (English and Spanish) insurance agents in Tampa at a full-time capacity starting immediately.

The announcement follows the successful launch of Anhelo back in June and aims to continue to create long-term career opportunities and economic development for individuals in the area.

"These positions will provide Tampa's Hispanic community with high-paying careers in an industry with robust advancement opportunities," said Denira Borrero, managing director at Anhelo. "There are several sales agents within the company who have never considered working in the insurance sector that earned over $65,000 in their first year."

These positions offer unlimited top earning potential with first year agents earning an average annual salary of $65,000 to $70,000, in addition to full benefits. High-performing sales agents have the ability to earn over $150,000. The job offers paid training and education to obtain an insurance license, including covering applicable fees.

Anhelo is currently hosting virtual job fairs via to meet with potential applicants and share insights into the sales agent roles on the following dates:

Mondays at 4pm

Tuesdays at 11am

Wednesdays at 5pm

These sessions will run until the last week of August. Those interested in attending the job fair can sign-up directly at tranzact.net/careers-agents . Individuals who cannot attend are still encouraged to apply by visiting the website above.

About Anhelo

Anhelo is a Medicare insurance agency providing 100% in-culture and in-language resources serving the Latino community. Through dedicated information and enrollment support in Spanish, our licensed insurance agents compare Medicare Advantage plans from the largest carriers in the U.S. to help seniors find the best plan for their specific needs. For more information, visit AnheloSalud.com .

SOURCE Anhelo

