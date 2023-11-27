Anheuser-Busch Commemorates Investing $13 Million in its Cartersville Brewery in 2023

Anheuser-Busch's Continued Investments in Breweries Across the Country Underscore the Company's Commitment to Employees, Community, and Quality

CARTERSVILLE, Ga., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anheuser-Busch is announcing that it has reached a $13 million investment in its Cartersville Brewery this year, which has gone towards ongoing capital projects designed to increase capabilities and support ongoing improvements at the brewery. The new projects include strengthening the brewery's beyond beer and craft production capabilities, as well as upgrades to its facility infrastructure and equipment that improve efficiencies to help sustain the longevity of the brewery.

"For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has been investing in our people and in our communities – that's who we are," said Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch. "The investments in our Cartersville Brewery will help us continue to drive economic prosperity and support good-paying jobs in Georgia for years to come."

Anheuser-Busch has been a major employer and a member of the Cartersville community for 30 years, and the brewer continues to reiterate its commitment through ongoing investments like this one. The $13 million invested throughout 2023 includes continued enhancement of production capabilities like dry hopping for key craft brands across Anheuser-Busch's portfolio, can variety packing, and bottling for Kona Big Wave, among others. The investments also include energy systems upgrades that will increase efficiency and reduce fuel usage.

"Anheuser-Busch's continuous commitment and investment in Cartersville has had a significant and positive impact on our local economy and community," said U.S. Representative Barry Loudermilk (R-GA-11). "The Cartersville Brewery has generated over 450 jobs for Georgians and contributed more than $400 million to the state's economy. I am thankful for our longstanding partnership and am looking forward to seeing how the brewery grows and continues to support hardworking Georgians."

"The investments we have made in our brewery this year are benefitting our employees as well as our broader Georgia community," said Jennifer Logan, Sr. General Manager, Anheuser-Busch Cartersville Brewery. "The upgrades to our brewing capabilities and facility infrastructure will continue to unlock new innovation capabilities at our brewery and position our team to continue producing the highest-quality beer nationwide."

This milestone in ongoing funding builds on the success of the brewers' capital expenditure program, which included investing $1 billion over two years in its facilities across the U.S. to help accelerate the nation's recovery and drive economic prosperity following the pandemic. Across the United States, Anheuser-Busch operates more than 120 facilities, including flagship breweries, agricultural facilities, and craft partner breweries, across 24 states.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are always looking to serve up new ways to meet life's moments, dream big to move our industry forward, and make a meaningful impact in the world. We hope to build a future that everyone can celebrate, and everyone can share. For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities and packaging plants, and have more than 18,000 colleagues across the United States.

We are home to several of America's most loved beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser and Bud Light as well as a number of regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From responsible drinking programs and emergency drinking water donations to industry-leading sustainability efforts, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE Anheuser-Busch