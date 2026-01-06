Anheuser-Busch Investing $30M in Jacksonville Facilities to Drive Local Economic Growth & Fuel Production of Michelob ULTRA

LEADING AMERICAN MANUFACTURER CONTINUES TO DELIVER ON $300 MILLION COMMITMENT, INCREASING PRODUCTION OF MICHELOB ULTRA, THE #1 TOP-SELLING & FASTEST-GROWING BEER IN U.S.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD), a leading American manufacturer and maker of Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Cutwater Spirits and NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, today announced a $30 million investment in its Jacksonville, FL Brewery and Can Plant. The investment will go toward upgrading brewing and packaging equipment to fuel increased production of Michelob ULTRA, America's #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer .

Anheuser-Busch Jacksonville Brewery

This latest $30 million investment in its Jacksonville facilities is part of Anheuser-Busch's ongoing Brewing Futures initiative, through which the company invested more than $300 million in its U.S. facilities in the last year to create and sustain U.S. manufacturing jobs. Building on more than 165 years of continuous investment in its people, breweries, and communities, Anheuser-Busch's Brewing Futures initiative supports American manufacturing through three key pillars:

1) creating and sustaining manufacturing jobs

2) advancing technical skills training

3) strengthening manufacturing career opportunities for veterans

Brendan Whitworth, CEO, Anheuser-Busch said: "Investing in our Jacksonville facilities enables us to brew more of the highest-quality American beers that consumers love, including Michelob ULTRA, the #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer in America. Investments like these are incredibly important because they help us to enhance our operations while also sustaining jobs and driving local economic growth in the communities where we operate."

This investment will expand the Jacksonville Brewery's capacity to produce fast-growing beers like Michelob ULTRA, including upgrades to bottling lines and brewing tanks. According to Circana, the leader in providing data to consumer-packaged goods companies, Michelob ULTRA is the #1 top-selling beer nationwide and the state of Florida, and Nielsen also confirms the brand is #1 in bars and restaurants across the state.

U.S. Representative Aaron Bean (R-FL) said: "Anheuser-Busch's announcement of a new $30 million investment to expand production at its Jacksonville facilities is excellent news for Northeast Florida. This kind of bold, forward-looking investment will create new jobs, provide more opportunities, boost our state's economy, and further solidify our region as a cornerstone of American manufacturing. Thanks to the Working Families Tax Cut, pro-growth investments like this are becoming more possible, empowering businesses to grow, workers to succeed, and communities to prosper."

Florida Speaker Pro Tempore, Wyman Duggan (R-Jacksonville) said: "By upgrading brewing and packaging capabilities with a $30 million investment, Anheuser‑Busch is helping position Jacksonville to grow its manufacturing sector and strengthen our workforce development in this area. We look forward to working together to turn this investment into a sustained opportunity for the hard-working people of Jacksonville."

Anheuser-Busch opened its Jacksonville Brewery in 1969 and its Metal Container Corporation (MCC) facility in 2016. The company has invested over $100 million in its Jacksonville facilities since 2021, part of the nearly $2 billion it has invested in its 100 U.S. facilities over the past five years.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years as a leading American manufacturer, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. As the nation's top brewer, one of the fastest growing spirits companies, and an insurgent force in energy drinks, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only alcohol company that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We are home to the nation's most iconic beers, ready-to-drink spirits and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA – America's #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer – Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Cutwater Spirits, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, industry-leading craft beers and non-alcohol beers like Michelob ULTRA Zero. We are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and to the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our products to life. That's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

Circana Volume MULC YTD w/e 12/28/25

Nielsen IQ On Premise Total US volume w/e 11/1/25

SOURCE Anheuser-Busch