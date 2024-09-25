Anheuser-Busch Invests $16M to Bring Increased Capabilities and Capacity to Los Angeles Brewery

Brewer's Latest Investment Strengthens Local Economy and Brewing Excellence with Multimillion-Dollar Commitment

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD), America's leading brewer and maker of Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser and Bud Light, today announced a new $16 million investment in its Los Angeles brewery. Over the past 5 years, Anheuser-Busch has invested nearly $2 billion in its facilities across the country to help create and sustain jobs and drive economic prosperity in the communities where it operates and its employees call home.

Anheuser-Busch Los Angeles Brewery

Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, stated, "Investing in the communities where our people live and work is part of who we are. At Anheuser-Busch, we've been producing high quality, great tasting products for generations, and through continued investments in our facilities like our Los Angeles brewery, we're not only improving our capabilities but also contributing to the prosperity of the communities we serve."

Key Highlights of the Investment:

Expansion of packaging capabilities for the company's "beyond beer" brands like Cutwater and NUTRL, including variety packaging

Increased production capacity for 25-ounce cans to meet increasing consumer demand

Facility upgrades to enhance water conservation and reduce boiler emissions

The Los Angeles brewery, a cornerstone of Anheuser-Busch's operations since 1954, has played a crucial role in the $2.6 billion capital investments the brewer has made in California, to date. Anheuser-Busch operates more than 120 facilities across the country and, with its distributors, employs 65,000 hardworking Americans. As the nation's leading brewer, Anheuser-Busch has the unique ability to create U.S. jobs and drive economic prosperity at this scale.

Eric Gutierrez, General Manager of the Anheuser-Busch Los Angeles Brewery, emphasized the significance of this investment: "This is a pivotal moment for the Los Angeles brewery. These investments equip us with the unique opportunity to stay at the forefront of brewing excellence and innovate in new ways that meet consumer needs. We've been a proud member of the Los Angeles community for nearly 70 years, and this ongoing investment not only boosts the local economy but fosters growth for Anheuser-Busch, while supporting our dedicated employees."

Stuart Waldman, President of The Valley Industry & Commerce Association, welcomed the investment, stating, "Anheuser-Busch has been an important part of the Los Angeles community for decades and their continued investment in the local economy helps provide ongoing economic opportunities for the working people of Southern California. We're grateful that Anheuser-Busch remains a partner committed to driving economic growth and prosperity for the San Fernando Valley."

With over 3,400 employees across 14 facilities in California, Anheuser-Busch remains dedicated to being a key economic driver in the state and maintaining its position as the leader in the American brewing industry.

For more on Anheuser-Busch's economic impact visit www.anheuser-busch.com/community/economic-impact

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are committed to earning our place in the moments that matter to our consumers and making a meaningful impact in our communities across the country. For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations.

Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities, and packaging plants, and have a dedicated network of more than 65,000 hardworking Americans across the United States who bring our beer to life. We are home to several of America's most iconic beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser, and Bud Light as well as regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From our industry-leading efforts to support American farmers and our nation's military, veterans, and first responders to emergency drinking water donations and responsible drinking programs, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home – that's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com

