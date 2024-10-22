Anheuser-Busch Invests Additional $8M in Flagship St. Louis Brewery to Create and Sustain Jobs and Drive Economic Growth in its Hometown

America's Leading Brewer Continues Ongoing Investments in its U.S. Manufacturing Capabilities, Building on $2 Billion Spend over Last 5 Years

ST. LOUIS, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Anheuser-Busch (NYSE:BUD), America's leading brewer and maker of Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser, and Bud Light, today announced a new $8 million investment in its St. Louis brewery. Over the last 5 years, Anheuser-Busch has invested nearly $2 billion in its facilities across the country to help create and sustain jobs and drive economic prosperity in the communities where it operates and its employees call home.

Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery

Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch, stated, "At Anheuser-Busch, we've built a legacy of brewing great beer and showing up in our local communities – that's who we are. Our continued investments in our St. Louis brewery benefit not only our local team, but also our hometown, which continues to be a core part of our identity after more than 165 years. This brewery is as iconic as the beer we brew, and these investments help ensure that we not only have the infrastructure but also the people and talent to build on our legacy for generations to come."

As the nation's leading brewer, Anheuser-Busch is dedicated to investing in its facilities to help create and sustain jobs and fuel economic growth in St. Louis and beyond. Since 2019, the brewer has more than $165 million in its St. Louis campus alone, including renovating and reopening its Technical Excellence Center, which allows its workforce to grow in their careers and access new opportunities in their desired manufacturing fields. Since its reopening, the Technical Excellence Center has served 1,500 valued frontline workers from Anheuser-Busch facilities across the country.

Kyle Topping, Senior General Manager of the Anheuser-Busch St. Louis Brewery, emphasized the significance of this investment: "Our St. Louis brewery serves as an iconic landmark to those of us who call St. Louis home and it proudly stands as our flagship brewery and a symbol of Anheuser-Busch. These continued investments are vital for ensuring we can carry our legacy forward for future generations, while giving back to the town that has already given us so much."

In addition to today's announcement, Anheuser-Busch has also committed nearly $1 million this year to drive economic impact in the broader St. Louis community, investing in skills training, entrepreneurship, higher education, and more. Through Anheuser-Busch Foundation donations to local community organizations in St. Louis, the brewer is helping to promote economic opportunity in its hometown beyond the walls of its breweries.

Steven Roberts, Missouri State Senator (5th District), welcomed the investment, stating, "For well over a century, Anheuser-Busch's presence has been an essential piece of the foundation of our local community and economy. I am grateful for their ongoing presence and investments in St. Louis which reinforce their commitment to bolstering our local workforce, while also making the entire St. Louis region stronger."

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are committed to earning our place in the moments that matter to our consumers and making a meaningful impact in our communities across the country. For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations.

Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities, and packaging plants, and have a dedicated network of more than 65,000 hardworking Americans across the United States who bring our beer to life. We are home to several of America's most iconic beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Busch Light, Budweiser, and Bud Light as well as regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From our industry-leading efforts to support American farmers and our nation's military, veterans, and first responders to emergency drinking water donations and responsible drinking programs, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home – that's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn , X , Facebook , and Instagram .

SOURCE Anheuser-Busch