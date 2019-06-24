Anheuser-Busch Shareholder Alert: Lawsuit Filed On Behalf Of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Investors

BOSTON, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Thornton Law Firm LLP announces that it is investigating a lawsuit filed against Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV on behalf of Anheuser-Busch shareholders (NYSE ticker: BUD). Anheuser-Busch investors who have purchased at least 500 shares of BUD ADRs (American Depository Shares) are encouraged to contact the Thornton Law Firm at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3917 to learn more about the case. The lawsuit alleges that Anheuser-Busch and certain of its officers violated the federal securities laws.

It is alleged that Anheuser-Busch and its executives misled investors and the public about the Company's finances, including the sustainability of Anheuser-Busch's dividends. It is also alleged that Anheuser-Busch issued a steady stream of materially false and misleading reassurances about Anheuser Busch's deleveraging efforts, cost cutting measures, EBITDA growth, the sufficiency of its liquidity and its debt maturity profile during the time period of March 1, 2018 to October 24, 2018. It is alleged that when the truth was disclosed to investors on October 25, 2018, the price of Anheuser-Busch ADS declined approximately 9.5%, from $82.25 per ADS to $74.54 per ADS, erasing approximately $15 billion of the Company's market capitalization and shareholder value. BUD shareholders lost billions of dollars.

If you have purchased at least 500 shares of Anheuser-Busch ADRs (NYSE: BUD), you may have a claim for damages and you may be eligible to seek a position in the case as a lead plaintiff. Please contact the Thornton Law Firm's shareholder rights team at shareholder@tenlaw.com, or call 617-531-3917. Interested Anheuser-Busch shareholders have until August 20, 2019 to apply to be lead plaintiff. The class has not yet been certified. Until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

Thornton Law Firm's securities attorneys are highly experienced in representing individual shareholders and institutional investors in recovering damages caused by violations of the securities laws. Its attorneys have established track records litigating securities cases in courts throughout the country and recovering losses on behalf of shareholders. Thornton Law Firm is working with the F.D. Azar Law Firm in investigating this action. This may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions. Prior results do not guarantee or predict a similar outcome with respect to any future matter.

