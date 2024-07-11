Anheuser-Busch To Invest $7M In Facility Upgrades to Fairfield, California Brewery

LEADING BREWER AND MANUFACTURER'S LATEST INVESTMENT STRENGTHENS CAPABILITIES TO BREW HIGH-QUALITY PRODUCTS

FAIRFIELD, Calif., July 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anheuser-Busch is announcing a $7 million investment in its Fairfield brewery for capital infrastructure projects that support ongoing improvements at the facility, including updates to the brewery's roofing, equipment overhauls, new lighting, and other structural repairs.

Anheuser-Busch Fairfield Brewery

"These investments in our Fairfield brewery strengthen capabilities across our entire business to ensure our northern California facility continues to brew the great-tasting, high-quality products that have satisfied drinkers for generations," said Brendan Whitworth, CEO of Anheuser-Busch.

The Fairfield brewery brews over 20 of Anheuser-Busch's industry-leading brands and boasts a 99 percent recycling rate. This $7 million investment will go toward facility structural repairs and updates to ensure the brewery continues to brew, package, and distribute Anheuser-Busch beer in the highest quality and most efficient way possible.

"Our team of incredible brewers is proud of the legacy of quality and excellence that has long defined Anheuser-Busch," said Nathan Murphy, General Manager, Anheuser-Busch Fairfield Brewery. "The ongoing investment in our facility and upgrades to our infrastructure will continue to support the capabilities at our brewery and position our team to continue to produce the highest-quality beer nationwide."

Over the past 5 years, Anheuser-Busch has invested nearly $2 billion in its facilities across the country to help create and sustain jobs and drive economic prosperity in the communities where it operates and its employees call home. The brewer's ongoing investments support its portfolio of industry-leading brands and ensure the long-term growth and viability of its facilities, with expenditures adding unique capabilities, improving efficiencies and outputs, and funding additional infrastructure projects. Across the United States, Anheuser-Busch operates more than 120 facilities, including flagship and regional craft breweries and agricultural facilities across 24 states.

"Anheuser-Busch's latest investment in Fairfield underscores their dedication to bolstering California's job market and manufacturing sector," said Lance Hastings, President and CEO of the California Manufacturers & Technology Association (CMTA). "Through this financial commitment for the future, they're not only revitalizing their infrastructure; they're also reinforcing Fairfield's pivotal role as a cornerstone of their business. Anheuser-Busch's enduring legacy in California not only contributes significantly to our economy but also sets a benchmark for efficiency and innovation in the brewing industry."

Anheuser-Busch and its wholesaler partners employ 65,000 hardworking Americans across the country. The brewer has called California home since 1954 and employs over 3,400 people across 14 facilities in the state to help make and distribute America's iconic beers every day. Anheuser-Busch's work in California has created more than $2.6 billion in capital investments over the last 70 years, making the brewer a key contributor to the state's economy.

For more on Anheuser-Busch's economic impact visit www.anheuser-busch.com/community/economic-impact

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. We are committed to earning our place in the moments that matter to our consumers and making a meaningful impact in our communities across the country. For more than 165 years, Anheuser-Busch has carried on a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations.

Today, we own and operate more than 120 facilities, including breweries, wholesaler distribution centers, agricultural facilities, and packaging plants, and have a dedicated network of more than 65,000 hardworking Americans across the United States who bring our beer to life. We are home to several of America's most iconic beer and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA, Cutwater Spirits, Stella Artois, Budweiser, and Bud Light as well as regional brands that provide beer drinkers with a choice of the best-tasting craft beers in the industry. From our industry-leading efforts to support American farmers and our nation's military, veterans, and first responders to emergency drinking water donations and responsible drinking programs, we are guided by our unwavering commitment to supporting the communities we call home – that's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com

