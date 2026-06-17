Anheuser‑Busch Launches the "ComBar" to Celebrate American Farmers and U.S. Farmed Beer

Built from a real combine harvester, first-of-its-kind ComBar signifies Anheuser‑Busch's commitment to U.S. agriculture and sourcing the highest-quality American-grown ingredients

Embarking on a nationwide tour encouraging consumers to "Choose Beer Grown Here" in support of American farmers

Key Facts:

Anheuser‑Busch launches the ComBar — a first‑of‑its‑kind 10‑ton, 400+ sq. ft. mobile bar built from a real combine harvester to honor American farmers.

Coinciding with America's 250th birthday, Anheuser-Busch's ComBar will tour the U.S. in summer 2026 as part of the company's Choose Beer Grown Here initiative encouraging consumers to choose products made with U.S.‑grown ingredients.

initiative encouraging consumers to choose products made with U.S.‑grown ingredients. Anheuser‑Busch spends $700 million annually sourcing high-quality ingredients from 700 U.S. farmers and holds U.S. Farmed certification for several of its iconic American beers, including Busch Light, Budweiser, and Bud Light.

ST. LOUIS, June 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Anheuser-Busch, [NYSE: BUD], a leading American manufacturer and maker of Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser and Bud Light, proudly reaffirmed its 165+ year commitment to U.S. agriculture today with the launch of the ComBar: a first‑of‑its‑kind mobile bar engineered from a real combine harvester, built to honor the American farmers behind its iconic beers.

Anheuser-Busch's ComBar

Each year, Anheuser‑Busch spends $700 million sourcing the highest-quality barley, rice, corn, and hops from 700 American farmers whose work forms the foundation of the company's brewing tradition. The Anheuser-Busch ComBar stands as a 10-ton, 400+ sq. ft. symbol of that commitment—and an unmistakable reminder that great beer begins in America's fields. See the ComBar up close.

The ComBar—short for "combine" plus "bar"—is the latest milestone in Anheuser‑Busch's ongoing Choose Beer Grown Here initiative, which encourages consumers to support American farmers by choosing products made with U.S.‑grown ingredients. The initiative launched in March 2024 to celebrate Anheuser-Busch's industry-leading achievement of the U.S. Farmed* certification, indicating that at least 95% of the agricultural ingredients in its Busch Light, Busch, Budweiser, Bud Light, and Michelob ULTRA beers are sourced from U.S. farms. By spotlighting the farmers behind its beers—and the company's substantial investment in their livelihoods—Anheuser‑Busch aims to make it easier than ever for consumers to choose beer that benefits American growers.

A 10-Ton Thank You to America's Farmers

The ComBar transforms one of agriculture's hardest‑working machines into a one-of-a-kind, fully functioning mobile bar—complete with gleaming beer taps—serving as a 10‑ton "thank you" to the growers who power American farming. Every detail of the ComBar—from its colossal size to its original auger-turned-tap and custom wrap—is a reminder of the massive contributions of U.S. farmers to Anheuser-Busch's portfolio of iconic American beers.

Cesar Vargas, Chief External Affairs Officer, Anheuser-Busch said: "Anheuser-Busch invests $700 million sourcing from 700 American farmers each year because we know that great beer begins with the highest-quality, U.S.-grown ingredients. The ComBar brings that commitment to life in a way only Anheuser-Busch can—by transforming an iconic symbol of the harvest into a celebration of the people who make our beers possible. We're rolling it out this summer to remind people to Choose Beer Grown Here and support the growers behind every sip—because that's who we are."

The ComBar Hits the Road

Coinciding with America's 250th birthday, the ComBar will embark on a nationwide tour this summer, paying tribute to local farmers in communities nationwide. The mobile bar will pop up at major agricultural and community events, including:

St. Louis 4th of July Celebration — July 3-4, St. Louis, MO

— July 3-4, St. Louis, MO Alive at 5 — July 15, Idaho Falls, ID

— July 15, Idaho Falls, ID North Dakota State Fair — July 20–25, Minot, ND

— July 20–25, Minot, ND Anheuser ‑ Busch Grower Celebrations — July–September, Idaho Falls, ID and Jonesboro, AR

‑ — July–September, Idaho Falls, ID and Jonesboro, AR Iowa State Fair — August 17–23, Des Moines, IA

— August 17–23, Des Moines, IA Farm Progress Show — September 1–3, Boone, IA

— September 1–3, Boone, IA Husker Harvest Days — September 15–17, Grand Island, NE

— September 15–17, Grand Island, NE USA Rice Outlook Conference — December 13–15, Nashville, TN

— December 13–15, Nashville, TN Additional events to be announced

For more information on the ComBar and the Choose Beer Grown Here initiative, visit Anheuser-Busch.com and follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

*Indicates at least 95% of agricultural ingredients are farmed in the U.S. Anheuser-Busch is a proud supporter of American Farmland Trust. Learn more at Farmland.org/USFarmed.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years as a leading American manufacturer, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. As the nation's top brewer, one of the fastest growing spirits companies, and an insurgent force in energy drinks, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only alcohol company that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We make the nation's most iconic beers, ready-to-drink spirits and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA – America's #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer – Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Cutwater Spirits, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, BeatBox, industry-leading craft beers and non-alcohol beers like Michelob ULTRA Zero. We are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and to the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our products to life. That's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Anheuser-Busch