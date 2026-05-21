Anheuser-Busch Invests $5.8 Million in Williamsburg VA Brewery, Expands Local Manufacturing Skills Training

LEADING AMERICAN MANUFACTURER CONTINUES TO DELIVER ON $600 MILLION COMMITMENT, FUELING PRODUCTION OF MICHELOB ULTRA

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Anheuser-Busch announces $5.8M investment in Williamsburg, VA brewery

Investment fuels production of Michelob ULTRA, the nation's #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer, and funds new technical skills training center for employees

Part of company's $600 million commitment to strengthen American manufacturing

WILLIAMSBURG, Va., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anheuser-Busch (NYSE: BUD), a leading American manufacturer and maker of Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser, and Bud Light, announced a new $5.8 million investment in its Williamsburg, Virginia Brewery. The investment will help fuel production of Michelob ULTRA, the nation's #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer and fund the creation of a new technical skills training center in Williamsburg to support the next generation of manufacturing professionals in Virginia.

Williamsburg Brewery

This latest investment in Williamsburg is part of Anheuser-Busch's ongoing Brewing Futures initiative, through which the company is investing $600 million in its U.S. operations across 2025 and 2026. The initiative builds on Anheuser-Busch's commitment to investing in its people, breweries, and communities by creating and sustaining manufacturing jobs, building the manufacturing workforce for the future, and strengthening manufacturing career opportunities for veterans.

Brendan Whitworth, CEO, Anheuser-Busch said: "This investment in our Williamsburg Brewery allows us to continue producing the highest-quality, American beers we have crafted for generations, while supporting jobs and economic growth in the communities where we operate. By continuing to invest in places like Williamsburg, we reaffirm our longstanding commitment to the future of American manufacturing and to supporting veterans."

Creating and Sustaining Manufacturing Jobs

This new $5.8 million investment helps ensure that Anheuser-Busch remains at the forefront of brewing excellence in the region and strengthen the Williamsburg Brewery's capacity to produce fast-growing brands like Michelob ULTRA, the #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer in the entire country and the Commonwealth of Virginia, according to Circana.

Tom Jokerst, General Manager, Anheuser-Busch Williamsburg Brewery said: "Since 1972, the Anheuser-Busch Williamsburg Brewery has been a cornerstone of our community. This $5.8 million investment demonstrates our ongoing dedication to brewing excellence and is the latest example of Anheuser-Busch's commitment to supporting our local economy, building the workforce for the future, and strengthening career opportunities for veterans on our team."

Building the Manufacturing Workforce for the Future

This investment will also fund a new technical skills training center in Williamsburg—one of 15 that Anheuser-Busch is opening nationwide—to upskill employees' capabilities, from technical fundamentals and digital tools to management systems and mechanical and electrical systems Anheuser-Busch plans to upskill more than 90% of its manufacturing workforce over the next five years.

Strengthening Manufacturing Career Opportunities for Veterans

Anheuser-Busch is also continuing its work with the Manufacturing Institute's Heroes MAKE America initiative to provide former and current service members with resources to pursue careers in manufacturing. Through the integration of credentials that translate military training into manufacturing skills and a dedicated platform designed to showcase military skills and experience, the company is supporting veteran hiring across its facilities and expanding manufacturing career opportunities for these employees. The Williamsburg Brewery is proud to employ the most veterans and active service members out of all Anheuser-Busch's U.S. breweries; nearly 20% of Anheuser-Busch's Williamsburg workforce are veterans or active service members.

On Saturday, May 30, 2026, the Williamsburg Brewery will celebrate Budweiser's 150th Anniversary and honor America's 250th birthday with a public event from noon to 4 p.m. featuring day-fresh brews, local food vendors, and lawn games. The world-renowned Budweiser Clydesdales will also make a special appearance in support of Anheuser-Busch's 16-year partnership with Folds of Honor, a nonprofit that provides life-changing educational scholarships to the families of fallen or disabled U.S. service members and first responders.



Anheuser-Busch has operated in Williamsburg for more than 50 years and has invested nearly $50 million in this brewery over the past five years alone. Investments like these are not new for Anheuser-Busch and represent the company's dedication to serving as a key economic driver in Virginia and to strengthening the future of American manufacturing for generations to come.

For more on Anheuser-Busch's economic impact visit www.anheuser-busch.com/community/economic-impact or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years as a leading American manufacturer, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. As the nation's top brewer, one of the fastest growing spirits companies, and an insurgent force in energy drinks, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only alcohol company that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We make the nation's most iconic beers, ready-to-drink spirits and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA – America's #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer – Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Cutwater Spirits, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, BeatBox, industry-leading craft beers and non-alcohol beers like Michelob ULTRA Zero. We are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and to the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our products to life. That's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

Circana VA – MULC+ Volume Sales w/e 4.19.26

SOURCE Anheuser-Busch