Anheuser-Busch Investing $20 Million+ in Hometown St. Louis & Missouri Facilities to Drive Local Economic Growth & Fuel Production of Michelob ULTRA

LEADING AMERICAN MANUFACTURER CONTINUES TO DELIVER ON $600 MILLION COMMITMENT ACROSS 2025 AND 2026

ST. LOUIS, June 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Anheuser-Busch [NYSE: BUD], a leading American manufacturer and maker of Michelob ULTRA, Busch Light, Budweiser and Bud Light, announced a $20 million+ investment in its St. Louis and Arnold, Missouri operations. The investment will focus on upgrading brewery and packaging equipment to fuel production of Michelob ULTRA, the nation's #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer; the investment will also go toward opening a new technical skills training center in St. Louis to support the next generation of manufacturing professionals.

St. Louis Brewery

This latest $20 million+ investment is part of Anheuser-Busch's ongoing Brewing Futures initiative through which the company is investing $600 million in its U.S. operations across 2025 and 2026. The initiative builds on Anheuser-Busch's commitment to investing in people, breweries and communities by creating and sustaining manufacturing jobs, building the manufacturing workforce for the future, and strengthening manufacturing career opportunities for veterans.

Brendan Whitworth, CEO, Anheuser-Busch said: "We've proudly called St. Louis and the state of Missouri home for more than 165 years, and our commitment to strengthening this community and making a positive impact across the state has never been stronger. Investments at this scale in our facilities and our people ensure that our St. Louis Brewery remains at the heart of Anheuser-Busch, supporting continued growth and driving economic prosperity in our hometown for decades to come."

This new $20 million+ investment in Anheuser-Busch facilities across Missouri – including the St. Louis brewery and can manufacturing plant in Arnold – will help expand our capacity to produce fast-growing brands like Michelob ULTRA, the #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer in the country, and Busch Light, the #1 top-selling beer in the state of Missouri.

As part of this investment, Anheuser-Busch will also open a new technical skills training center inside the St. Louis Brewery—an extension of its best-in-class Technical Excellence Center and one of 15 new centers nationwide—to upskill employees across mechanical, electrical, digital, and operational areas. The company aims to train more than 90% of its manufacturing workforce over the next five years, building on the more than 2,600 employees already trained at its Technical Excellence Center in St. Louis since 2022.

Missouri Governor Mike Kehoe said: "The State of Missouri and the beer industry share a unique and storied history. I'm proud to see Anheuser-Busch's continued commitment to investing into the St. Louis region with this announcement. With policies like American Beer Act, Missouri leads in providing an incredible environment for the brewers and manufacturers that deliver lasting opportunity for hardworking families and economic growth for the state and nation."

To commemorate this milestone investment and our enduring legacy in our hometown, Anheuser-Busch is bringing the animated "A & Eagle" sign from its former Newark facility to its permanent home at the company's flagship St. Louis campus. Once installed, the sign will serve as a lasting symbol of Anheuser-Busch's longstanding commitment to local manufacturing and the St. Louis community.

Anheuser-Busch has been a proud American manufacturer for more than 165 years, and we are continually committed to making meaningful investments in our people, facilities and communities in our hometown of St. Louis and across the country. Earlier this year, Anheuser-Busch was inducted into the Missouri Manufacturers Hall of Fame, a testament to the company's commitment to St. Louis and longstanding position as a leading American manufacturer.

Circana TUS MULC+ Volume L12W w/e 4/5/26

ABOUT ANHEUSER-BUSCH

At Anheuser-Busch, our purpose is to create a future with more cheers. For more than 165 years as a leading American manufacturer, we have delivered a legacy of brewing great-tasting, high-quality beers that have satisfied beer drinkers for generations. As the nation's top brewer, one of the fastest growing spirits companies, and an insurgent force in energy drinks, we drive economic prosperity nationwide through investments in our people, facilities, and communities. We are the only alcohol company that invests in the U.S. at this scale.

We make the nation's most iconic beers, ready-to-drink spirits and beyond beer brands, including Michelob ULTRA – America's #1 top-selling and fastest-growing beer – Busch Light, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Cutwater Spirits, NÜTRL Vodka Seltzer, BeatBox, industry-leading craft beers and non-alcohol beers like Michelob ULTRA Zero. We are guided by our commitment to the communities we call home and to the 65,000 hardworking Americans who bring our products to life. That's who we are. For more information, visit www.anheuser-busch.com or follow Anheuser-Busch on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Anheuser-Busch