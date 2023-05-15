AnHorn Medicines Presents Research of Novel Protein Degrader for Topical Use at ISID Meeting 2023

Preclinical data highlights AH-001 as potentially compelling targeted dermatology treatment options

TAIPEI, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AnHorn Medicines, a private biotechnology company focused on developing precision medicines for degrading disease-causing proteins, presented its potential first-in-class protein degrader program, AH-001, at the First International Societies for Investigative Dermatology Meeting (ISID 2023) in Tokyo.

AnHorn Medicines presented on May 12nd at the First International Societies for Investigative Dermatology Meeting (ISID 2023) as an oral presentation at 3:30 p.m. - 6:00 p.m. JST (UTC+9) (Presentation #1116) during the Concurrent Mini-Symposium 10-Pharmacology and Drug Development. The full abstract for the presentation is available here. AH-001 is a promising small molecule protein degrader program that effectively reverses dihydrotestosterone (DHT)-induced hair loss in preclinical studies. The local topical treatment of AH-001 stimulates hair follicle regrowth and reduces the risk of potential adverse effects by avoiding systematic exposure, resulting in a better safety profile. AnHorn Medicines believes that AH-001 has significant potential as a new treatment for androgenetic alopecia (AGA).

AnHorn Medicines plans to advance the AH-001 program and complete US and Taiwan IND filing as part of its milestones following the recently closed Series A financing. Taiwania Capital led the Series A financing, with participation from TaiAn Technologies, Industrial Technology Investment Corporation, Hong Tai Electric Industrial, Black Marble Capital Management, Mega Venture Capital, Sunplus Technology, and NCTU Angel Club. The funding enables AnHorn Medicines to accelerate pipeline growth, advance drug candidate development, and enhance its platform capabilities to design bi-functional degraders and molecular glues that target known drivers of cancers and other diseases unaddressed by conventional methods.

About AH-001

AH-001 is a topical administered protein degrader that efficiently degrades endogenous androgen receptor protein by recruiting E3 ubiquitin ligase. Preclinical data demonstrates that AH-001 has significant efficacy in reversing hair loss induced by dihydrotestosterone (DHT) with the topical administration, avoiding systematic exposure and reducing potential adverse effects to achieve a better safety profile. AH-001 shows great potential for the treatment of androgenetic alopecia (AGA).

About AnHorn Medicines

AnHorn Medicines is a biotechnology company developing a next-generation protein degradation platform that targets cellular disease-causing proteins. The company's proprietary drug discovery platform provides a unique approach to rationally design bi-functional degrader and molecular glue to have differentiated drug profiles.

AnHorn Medicines was founded in 2020, headquarters in Taipei, Taiwan. The founder, Dr. Chu-Chiang Lin, has over 20 years solid experience in drug discovery and development. The drug discovery team consists of personnel in medicinal chemistry, structural biology, machine learning-based chemistry, and pharmacology.

For more information, please visit www.anhornmed.com and follow us on Linkedin. https://www.linkedin.com/company/anhorn-medicines/

SOURCE AnHorn Medicines