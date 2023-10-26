Anhui Wuhu Shenshan Music Festival and the First National Student Band Competition Opened

WUHU, China, Oct. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- "Because of you,the joy of music in Wuhu will not stop." Anhui Wuhu Shenshan Music Festival and the first national college student band competition on the 20th in Wuhu City, Anhui Province, Shenshan Park burst open, 30 college student bands through the layers of selection through the generals, in Shenshan Park to show their style.

Passionate hard rock, romantic retro jazz, lazy casual blues ...... Shenshan Music Festival is a new cultural symbol that the Wuhu Municipal Party Committee and the government created, the music festival named after Shenshan, not only because of the beauty of the mountain as a fairyland, but also from the typical and representative significance of the city's cultures, according to Wuhu Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism.

Covering an area of more than 3,700 acres, Shenshan Park is Wuhu's treasure park and the city's green lung. There are not only the beautiful scenery of lush forests, bamboo, thousands of meters of flower paths, lakes and mountains, but also more than 300 carefully created sculptures, the ancient red-cast academy, and even the historical legends of the dry generals casting swords, the rain on the Shenshan Mountain, and the ancestral shrine of Li Weigong, which is a unique charm of integrating humanities, arts, sports, and recreation, and it firmly occupies the "Center position" of the hearts of the people of Wuhu.

It is worth mentioning that, on October 22, Cui Jian, Chen Chusheng and other six groups of well-known artists also attended the Shenshan Music Festival, pop, rock and rap, basically covering the mainstream type of band. With Shenshan as the wheat, Wuhu carefully build a music feast.

During the festival, six experience services such as camping tents, RV experience, cultural performances, and food bazaar were set up on site at the beach area of Shenshan Park.

SOURCE Wuhu Municipal Bureau of Culture and Tourism