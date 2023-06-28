Ani Gottiparthy Earns WTF Innovators Award

QuHarrison Terry

28 Jun, 2023, 12:35 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- QuHarrison Terry presents Ani Gottiparthy, CEO of Baseplate, with the WTF Innovators Award for making it simple for developers and organizations to train a custom LLM that is relevant to their goals and knowledge-base.

The WTF Innovators Award recognizes excellence at the precipice of societal change, with the inaugural class focusing on AI innovators. As a memento, each of the 34 awardees are gifted a featured song by QuHarrison Terry and Genesis Renji. We present "Homebase", produced by Nimso, to Ani Gottiparthy.

Listen to "Homebase": https://qt.lnk.to/HomebasePr

Baseplate is a backend for LLM apps. Customers can build scalable backend systems that allow LLMs like GPT-4 to work with their data, without ever being trained on their private information. The platform allows users to power a custom LLM based on embedded documents, data, images, and other information relevant to your organization, product, or goals. Their hybrid search function retrieves accurate results on your embedded data regardless of the type, size, or domain of the data you're searching through.

With one line of code, Baseplate users can then deploy this custom LLM within their product, application, or website. Their customers have built and deployed AI Legal Research Assistants, AI Sales Assistants, and more.

Baseplate received $500k pre-seed funding from Y Combinator and is part of their Winter 2023 Batch of startups.

"The desire is growing for generative AI that can work naturally within one's organization. They need to be able to grasp the values, offerings, language, processes, and a number of other unique propositions. Ani is creating a simple solution for this next stage of AI adoption and bringing us closer to AI employees, which is why he should be on everyone's radar," said QuHarrison Terry.

Prior to founding Baseplate, Ani Gottiparthy led the product team at Logitech working on AI-augmented meeting experiences.

