ANI Pharmaceuticals Announces Launch of Ranitidine Capsules

Arthur S. Przybyl, ANI's President and CEO stated, "This launch brings our generic portfolio to 34 commercial products and represents our third generic product introduction in 2019. We are excited to commercialize the first product from our partnership with Appco Pharma LLC, which we entered into in March 2018, and we look forward to additional future launches through this partnership as we advance our collaboration."

About Ranitidine Capsules

Ranitidine Hydrochloride is an oral histamine H 2 -receptor antagonist with multiple indications.

Ranitidine Capsules are indicated in: the short-term treatment of active duodenal, maintenance therapy for duodenal ulcer patients at reduced dosage after healing of acute ulcers, the treatment of pathological hypersecretory conditions, short-term treatment of active, benign gastric ulcer, maintenance therapy for gastric ulcer patients at reduced dosage after healing of acute ulcers, treatment of GERD, treatment of endoscopically diagnosed erosive esophagitis, and maintenance of healing of erosive esophagitis.

For more information, including the complete list of indications and usages, please see the Full Prescribing Information.

About ANI



ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company" or "ANI") is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company's targeted areas of product development currently include narcotics, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com .



Forward-Looking Statements



To the extent any statements made in this release deal with information that is not historical, these are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements about price increases, the Company's future operations, products financial position, operating results and prospects , the Company's pipeline or potential markets therefor, and other statements that are not historical in nature, particularly those that utilize terminology such as "anticipates," "will," "expects," "plans," "potential," "future," "believes," "intends," "continue," other words of similar meaning, derivations of such words and the use of future dates.



Uncertainties and risks may cause the Company's actual results to be materially different than those expressed in or implied by such forward-looking statements. Uncertainties and risks include, but are not limited to, the risk that the Company may face with respect to importing raw materials; increased competition; acquisitions; contract manufacturing arrangements; delays or failure in obtaining product approval from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration; general business and economic conditions; market trends; products development; regulatory and other approvals and marketing.



More detailed information on these and additional factors that could affect the Company's actual results are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as its proxy statement. All forward-looking statements in this news release speak only as of the date of this news release and are based on the Company's current beliefs, assumptions, and expectations. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.



