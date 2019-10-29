ANI Pharmaceuticals announces the launch of ANI Global Source, its contract development and manufacturing business

BAUDETTE, Minn., Oct. 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. ("ANI") (Nasdaq: ANIP), an experienced specialty pharmaceutical and contract development & manufacturing organization (CDMO), today announced the launch of its new CDMO brand, ANI Global Source. This action follows the integration of WellSpring Pharma Services, acquired one year ago, and demonstrates the progress the company has made since the acquisition. ANI Global Source is a specialty CDMO supporting late stage development and commercial manufacture of pharmaceutical products including tablets & capsules, liquid solutions, suspensions, topical liquids, creams and gels with unique expertise in hormones, potent compounds, and controlled substances. ANI Global Source will continue to leverage its robust infrastructure including over 300 employees and 270,000 square feet of manufacturing and packaging facilities across multiple sites.

The launch of ANI Global Source will be highlighted by a new website (www.aniglobalsource.com), logo, visual identity, and series of brand communications culminating in a strong presence as an exhibitor and sponsor of the CPhI Worldwide conference, November 5-7, 2019 in Frankfurt, Germany. We look forward to introducing ANI Global Source at CPhI Worldwide, and we believe it truly represents our commitment and track record for on-time delivery, exemplary quality, exceptional project management, and broad scientific expertise.

ANI Global Source will be located at Booth #121H63 during the CPhI Worldwide event.

About ANI Global Source

ANI Global Source is a world-leading specialty CDMO dedicated to supporting late stage development and commercial manufacture of pharmaceutical products. With over 60 years of experience and a 270,000 ft2 manufacturing and packaging footprint, ANI Global Source's multiple sites deliver on a wide range of pharmaceutical manufacturing needs, including tablets & capsules (coated/uncoated), liquid solutions, suspensions, topical liquids, creams and gels. Additionally, the company offers unique expertise in manufacture of hormones, potent compounds, and DEA Class II controlled substances. Beyond the company's manufacturing capabilities, though, is a demonstrated track record and ongoing commitment to exemplary quality, on-time delivery, proactive project management and a customer-centric approach to clear and effective communication. Through the strong collaborative relationships we have developed with clients, ANI Global Source is a preferred partner that continues to deliver consistent supply for patients.

About ANI

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (the "Company" or "ANI") is an integrated specialty pharmaceutical company developing, manufacturing, and marketing branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals. The Company's targeted areas of product development currently include narcotics, oncolytics (anti-cancers), hormones and steroids, and complex formulations involving extended release and combination products. For more information, please visit our website www.anipharmaceuticals.com .

