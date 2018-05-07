ANI Pharmaceuticals Completes Acquisition of Generic Products and Assets from Amneal/Impax

Immediate revenue and profit from twelve SKUs of three currently commercialized products: Ezetimibe-Simvastatin tablets, Felbamate tablets and Desipramine tablets. Starting today ANI will commence shipping to customers.

Approved ANDAs for Aspirin/Dipyridamole ER capsules and Methylphenidate ER tablets; these products require successful validation prior to launch. ANI will immediately begin validation efforts for these two products.

An option with a date certain launch for Aspirin/Dipyridamole ER capsules of no later than October 1, 2019 . The option allows ANI to source the product from Amneal through March 1, 2021 or until ANI launches its own product, whichever date is earlier. If ANI elects to exercise the option to launch product supplied by Amneal it will owe a milestone payment of between $0 and $10 million depending on the number of generic products in the market at the time of launch. Currently this is a $120 million annual U.S. market with only one generic competitor, according to Iqvia/IMS Health.

. The option allows ANI to source the product from Amneal through or until ANI launches its own product, whichever date is earlier. If ANI elects to exercise the option to launch product supplied by Amneal it will owe a milestone payment of between and depending on the number of generic products in the market at the time of launch. Currently this is a annual U.S. market with only one generic competitor, according to Iqvia/IMS Health. Two pipeline products: Erythromycin IR tablets and Diclofenac-Misoprostol DR tablets. ANI acquired a development package for Erythromycin IR tablets and will assume the development work for this product with the goal of filing an ANDA in the near future. Currently there is only one generic competitor for Erythromycin IR tablets. In addition, ANI has assumed a multi-year license, supply and distribution agreement for Diclofenac-Misoprostol DR tablets.

Arthur S. Przybyl, ANI's President and CEO stated, "We are excited to add these products and the revenue and profit generated by today's three product launches to our generic platform. Importantly, we look forward to launching Aspirin/Dipyridamole ER capsules no later than October 1, 2019. At the same time, we will begin validation efforts for Methylphenidate ER tablets, which represents a compelling opportunity for ANI."

