ANIA Presentation Shows Busy Texas Hospital Used Leaf Patient Monitoring System to Dramatically Reduce Pressure Injuries

PLEASANTON, Calif., May 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- A two-year assessment of Leaf Healthcare's innovative Patient Monitoring System found the system reduced hospital-acquired pressure injuries by two-thirds and resulted in significant financial savings for the hospital.

The Leaf Patient Monitoring System displays patient status on whatever device nurses have available -- desktop computers, tablets or smartphones. This display shows that the patient highlighted in red is overdue to be repositioned. The Leaf Patient Monitoring System uses a self-adhesive wireless sensor to track patient movement.

The findings will be presented at the American Nursing Informatics Association Annual Conference in Orlando on May 12 at 1:30 p.m. The session, entitled "Nursing-Led Informatics Initiative for Pressure Injury Reduction," will be led by Heather Scroggins, MSN, RN-BC, EMR Clinical Liaison-Nursing at JPS Health Network in Tarrant County, Texas.

During her presentation, Scroggins will show the Leaf system reduced pressure injuries in the Intensive care unit of the health network's John Peter Smith Hospital in Fort Worth, helped to improve nursing efficiency, and provided a return on investment of nearly 34 percent.

"When the Leaf wearable device was introduced to me as part of the implementation process, I thought what a revolutionary idea to prevent pressure injuries," said Scroggins. "I observed the journey we took and felt the story was too good not to tell. I look forward to sharing at the ANIA National Conference to potentially decrease pressure injuries in healthcare facilities everywhere."

The hospital also used the Leaf system to train nurses on how to best turn patients. Previously, the hospital had emphasized turning frequency, requiring patient turns every two hours. In addition to optimizing turn frequency, the Leaf system enabled the medical staff to determine if a patient's turn was adequate to allow sufficient tissue reperfusion. This often required nurses to turn patients more than they had previously done.

The Leaf system is the first FDA-cleared medical technology that continuously monitors the activity and position of patients to help identify those who could benefit from repositioning. Studies have shown that patients protected by Leaf are much less likely to develop pressure injuries.

"Leaf Healthcare is disrupting the field of pressure injury prevention," said Dr. Barrett Larson, co-founder and CEO of Leaf. "The current standard of care for pressure injury prevention is based on nursing practices developed over 150 years ago. The Leaf technology is positioned to completely revolutionize this fundamental care practice and advance the standard of care."

Pressure injuries are among the nation's most common facility-acquired conditions, affecting more than 2.5 million patients a year, and adding $11 billion to annual U.S. healthcare costs.

About Leaf Healthcare, Inc.

Leaf Healthcare is a medical technology company dedicated to preventing pressure injuries, one of the most common and costly hospital complications. The innovative Leaf system monitors the orientation and activity of patients susceptible to pressure injuries and other immobility-related conditions. Several studies have shown that the Leaf system is a powerful tool that allows providers to prioritize care, improve workflow, and deliver the best care experience to their patients. To learn more, visit www.leafhealthcare.com

