Aniai Goes Global: Deploying 15 Hamburger Grill Robots Across South Korea's Leading Burger Chains, Including Lotteria

Aniai's robotic solution, Alpha Grill, helps restaurants automate the burger cooking process. It not only wears many of the same features as clamshell grills – with its dual-sided griddle, pre-set recipe configurations and precision output, but also boasts an impressive speed and serving automations. Capable of cooking 200+ patties per hour, Alpha Grill's robotic spatula cooks patties, brings them to a warming tray and then self-cleans saving customer's precious seconds with each use.

After employing Alpha Grill for six months, Lotteria reduced their traditional six-step patty cooking process, which required approximately five minutes of cooking time, down to a single step and exactly one minute and fifty seconds, allowing their staff to allocate more time to value-added tasks while removing physical burdens.

"The impact of Alpha Grill extends to creating a safer working environment," noted a Lotte GRS Representative. "By reducing the time our kitchen staff spend in front of hot grills, which is traditionally a risk for burns and heat-related injuries, Alpha Grill enhances workplace safety."

As Aniai continues conversations and live demos with major American and NYC-based burger brands, they look to the technological advances and rapid adoption of Alpha Grill in South Korea. Aniai's Co-founder and CEO, Gunpil Hwang, is enthusiastic about their partnership with Lotteria and other prominent burger chains where they've deployed 15 grills today, and 500 pre-orders for the future.

"It's truly exciting to witness the rapid adoption of our automation technology, and the happiness it brings among kitchen staff," notes Gunpil Hwang. "We want to ensure that not only are our customers eager to innovate with us, but their staff reap the positive benefits Alpha Grill brings to them. We have proved that our solution works in the commercial kitchen in South Korea; and now, we are taking this momentum to expand deployment to the US."

About Aniai

Founded in 2020 and based in New York City, Aniai is a global innovator in automation and AI within the foodservice sector. The company's mission is to empower restaurants to improve their kitchen operations by delivering intelligent solutions that increase production and enhance quality and service.

