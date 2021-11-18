Aníbal Alfonso Camargo Velásquez's new book "El éxito de tener una vida plena" forges a road heading towards a fulfilling and joyous life of growth and self-awareness.

Velásquez writes, "Through this book, we understood the importance of looking for a way to have a full and satisfied life and to know that this is the step for personal growth and self-realization that we obtain through the increase of internal energy to face life before the challenges posed. In addition, this growth is directly related to your improvement as a human being, it is linked, exactly, to that control of your emotions and that intrinsic strength that you have to be a better person. As the author of the book, I exactly aimed that you be a better version of yourself here and now, that every day you have a new dawn full of life, full of hope, full of new ideas, that your past is left behind, totally, and that live in your present as if you knew that a tomorrow will not exist.

In the same way, it is my personal wish that your life change for the better. It is my greatest wish to know that everything in your life has improved. It is my main dream to know that this book helped you understand that life, even if it is not easy, there are ways to find solutions and understand that this makes the experience of living in this wonderful world beautiful."

Published by Page Publishing, Aníbal Alfonso Camargo Velásquez's roadmap to a better life will equip the readers with knowledge and wisdom. These will help them in shaping themselves to a better and wiser version of themselves—a version fueled with energy, hope, and great ideas capable to survive and power throughout this world of surprises.

Readers who wish to experience this transformative work can purchase "El éxito de tener una vida plena" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

