ANICAV Exhibiting at SIAL Middle East

DUBAI, UAE, Nov. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANICAV is proud to announce the launch of their new campaign at SIAL Middle East, an EU initiative to promote the goodness of canned legumes from Europe in the Middle East.

Our legumes are carefully cultivated and grown, of the highest quality starting from their planting in the fields, then cared for as they ripen, and harvested at their peak of taste and texture, before being preserved for you in a can. They are indeed a treasure to keep on your shelf!

Chickpeas, fava beans, lentils, white and red beans, all of the most delicious legumes, form the basis of so much Middle Eastern Cuisine--from hummus, felafel, stews, soups, and sauces, salads, and pilafs.

ANICAV Chefs' will demonstrate recipes in Abu Dhabi during the three days of the show (7-9 December 2021): smoked salmon and pea green risotto, red bean and couscous cheeseburger, rainbow salad, chickpea and chocolate cake, lentil salad with mozzarella and curly endive, and ricotta and pea croquette. Our recipe creator Soha Darwish and our Chef Ahmad Faisal will be revealing new recipes at our stand D40 in Hall 7.

More information is available at www.legumesfromeurope.com on how and where our legumes are grown and processed as well as on our environmental commitment and on nutritional details on these high protein, high fiber, miracle plants.

Here are some recipes which will be demonstrated at SIAL. The first one is for a Smoked Salmon & Pea Green Risotto, specially created by the food writer Soha Darwish. This is indeed a sensational way to enjoy a truly blissful green risotto. The heavenly combination of smoked salmon, fennel and tender peas takes this risotto to another level. A dish that will certainly impress your guests with minimal effort and very simple cooking skills. The second one is a delicious Rainbow Salad, specially created for you by our chef Ahmad Faisal. Simple and healthy, this salad gets its name because it has all the colors of the rainbow.

Smoked Salmon & Pea Green Risotto

Time: 35 minutes

Difficulty: Easy

Serves: 4

Ingredients

2 tbsp extra virgin olive oil

small knob of butter

1 medium onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 small fennel, finely chopped

1 small can of wild salmon, skinless & boneless

200g smoked salmon

200 g Arborio rice

2 cans of canned peas

2 litres of chicken stock

zest of 1 lemon

100 g parmesan cheese, grated

salt & black pepper, to taste

Method

Start by blending about ½ a can of Legumes of Europe peas with about ½ cup of chicken stock until you get a smooth and creamy purée. Set aside.

In a large heavy-based saucepan, sauté the chopped onion and fennel in olive oil and butter, until translucent. Then, add the minced garlic and Arborio rice. Stir for about 1 minute.

Add a full ladle from the remaining chicken stock, warmed, stir, and wait until it is absorbed by the rice. Keep repeating this step until rice is cooked. Halfway through, stir in the canned salmon, the remaining canned peas, and the lemon zest.

When the rice is cooked, finish it off by stirring in the blended pea puree and smoked salmon strips. Season to taste. Finally, top it with grated parmesan and serve immediately.

Rainbow Salad

Time: 20 minutes

Difficulty: easy

Serves: 4-6

Ingredients

1 can of chickpeas, drained

1 can of kidney beans, drained

1 cucumber, diced

1 medium-sized tomato, diced

1 medium-sized red onion, diced

1 bell pepper (any colour is fine), diced

½ cup fresh parsley (roughly chopped)

¼ cup fresh mint leaves (roughly chopped)

2-3 garlic cloves (grated or finely chopped)

salt to taste

juice of half a lemon

red chile powder, to taste

2-3 tablespoons extra virgin olive oil

Method

In a bowl combine the beans, chopped vegetables, herbs, garlic, spices, and salt.

Mix in the lemon juice, chile powder, and olive oil; taste for seasoning and serve.

Looking forward to seeing you at SIAL Middle East!

