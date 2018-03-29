AniCell BioTech Launches Innovative Animal Treatment Line

The company is a client of Chandler Innovations, the city's business incubation and entrepreneurial development program.

AniCell BioTech began in 2015 with the goal of extending the active life of animals by recycling amniotic material and creating an all-natural, affordable, regenerative treatment. Originally, the company's products were only available in a cryogenic format, but with the "D" line, the amnion therapy is now available in vials that can be reconstituted by adding sterile saline.

That means regenerative therapy no longer requires hospitals or labs and expensive equipment; rural vets can bring the small vials with them as they visit farms and ranches. The treatment is also a promising product in developing nations, where access to animal hospitals can be limited.

The line includes three products: one for the treatment of joints, ligaments, and tendons; one for eye lesions and corneal ulcers; and another for external wounds and bone injuries.

More than 400 veterinarians currently use AniCell's patent-pending products and the company has treated more than 2800 animals since its inception. It is currently conducting research on a new product to address pulmonary conditions in horses.

A serial entrepreneur, Ames began his company after both his mother and daughter lost treasured horses due to a lethal corticosteroid drug interaction. He became intrigued by a stem-cell regenerative technology that helps animals recover from injuries quickly and with less risk than traditional treatments.

About Chandler Innovations: Chandler Innovations is business incubation program sponsored by the City of Chandler and powered by NACET. Through virtual and live programs, funding access and community events, it promotes the creation and sustainable growth of innovative, tech-focused businesses. Programs are free to those who work, live or own property in Chandler.

