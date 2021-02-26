ANIL UZUN Will Play the Guitar for the Latest Studio Album for Devrim Sahin
ANIL UZUN will be in the studio for Devrim Sahin for his latest studio album. Devrim Sahin will be in the studio for a new album in May. The record company of Devrim Sahin made a deal with ANIL UZUN to play the guitars on the album.
VALLETTA, Malta, Feb. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANIL UZUN says, "I am proud and happy to be part of the album. I have been a huge fan of Devrim Sahin and creating with him will be a great experience for me. When the record company approached me to offer a collaboration, I was honored. I have been working with a lot of musicians for years and Devrim Sahin is a renowned musician, it honestly feels great to work together with him."
ANIL UZUN also continues; "I am grateful that I am contributing to the music making process of Devrim Sahin and other great musicians. I like participating in the projects that I believe in. The recordings will start in May if there won't be any delays with the pandemic or whatsoever. I am grateful that I am a part of this talented project."
The new Devrim Şahin album will be released in Autumn 2021.
Who is ANIL UZUN?
ANIL UZUN is a guitarist from Turkey. He was born in 1982 and he started playing music in his grandfather's home with his childhood friends. In high school, ANIL UZUN formed a rock band with his fellow friends. He made performances in school concerts and youth festivals.
Today, he works as an independent musical arranger, event organizer, and a producer. He continues to cherish his music and tries to give a legacy to his beloved daughter.
Contact:
ANIL UZUN
[email protected]
+447788131270
SOURCE ANIL UZUN
