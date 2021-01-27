ANIL UZUN Will Talk About the Economical Effects of Brexit on Investors

LONDON, Jan. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ANIL UZUN will be attending a live broadcast on Youtube to talk about the economical effects of Brexit on investors. The programme will be broadcasted live at 07:00pm on 12.02.2021.

ANIL UZUN says, "Brexit is done but the implications to the UK economy are just getting started. In the short run the investor may be negatively affected but The UK and EU have reached a trade agreement which will benefit the foreign investors in the long term."

Brexit

ANIL UZUN stated that the UK economy is also under the effect of the pandemic but I presume that it will recover rapidly once a vaccine is widely available, and soon be one of the most attractive markets for traders.

"The result of Brexit referendum was not participated; it was a shock in terms of politics and the first reaction of the people was negative in terms of economics but in the near future Brexit will create more opportunities for investment. For the long-term outlook of the market, the investors shall be cautious," says Anil Uzun.

ANIL UZUN will also attend the Q&A part.

Who is ANIL UZUN?

ANIL UZUN is a visionary entrepreneur and investor based in London. He has an evangelical enthusiasm to support ventures and his companies invest in emerging technologies in trading, payments, and many other internet-based services.

Contact:

Anil Uzun

447506158486

[email protected]

SOURCE ANIL UZUN