Aniline Derivatives Market to Reach Valuation of US$ 10.8 Bn by 2031; Growth in Revenues Being Propelled by Widespread Utilization of Derivatives in Global Plastics Production, Finds TMR Study

ALBANY, N.Y., Nov. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Aniline derivatives such as N-Methyl Aniline (NMA), N-Ethyl Aniline (NEA), N-Diethyl Aniline (DEA), and N-Dimethyl Aniline (DMA) have risen in use in multiple industrial applications. Over the past several decades, the utilization of the derivatives has been growing primarily in pharmaceutical plastics, agriculture, rubber, textiles, and paints & inks industries, thus shaping the growth trajectories of the aniline derivatives market.

New methods of synthesis have come to the fore, improving the toxicity profile of the final products. Players in the aniline derivatives market have reaped large revenue gains on the back of rising consumption of plastics in various manufacturing industries, notably medical industry. The demand for polyurethane in manufacturing medical plastics has risen, bolstering the prospects of the aniline derivatives market.

The global valuation of the aniline derivatives market is projected to reach US$ 10.8 Bn by 2031. Incremental opportunities come from the demand for several of the derivatives of aniline in diverse applications, such as in manufacture of explosives, extraction of nicotine from nicotine gum, and as a latent and coupling solvent.

Key Findings of Aniline Derivatives Market Study

Extensive Use of N-Methyl Aniline (NMA) in Multiple Industries Propels Market Growth: Of all the derivatives, N-Methyl Aniline (NMA) has emerged as a remarkably lucrative segment for chemical producers. The derivative has gathered popularity as an intermediate in the manufacture of dyes, agrochemicals, and other organic products. Furthermore, an incremental growth prospect in the aniline derivatives market comes from the use of N-methylaniline a potential biomarker for range of foods' consumption.

Aniline derivatives have been widely utilized in the manufacture of plastics to cater to the requirements of various industries. Prominent application stems from the medical industry. Rise in demand for range of medical devices that use medical-grade plastics, such as in making of catheters, tubes, and bags is bolstering the prospects, finds a TMR study on the aniline derivatives market. Recovery in Demand for Rubber and Dyes to Reinvigorate Sales: After the COVID-19 outbreak, in the recent months, several economies have started witnessing recovery in demand for chemicals in various industries. As a result, suppliers are expected to garner revenue gains in the aniline derivatives market. Of note, the rubber processing and dyes manufacturing businesses have begun moving to new growth trajectories on the back of their demands picking up in various developed nations. This stridently will impart tailwinds to the growth of the aniline derivatives market in the near future, contend the analysts at TMR.

Aniline Derivatives Market: Key Drivers

Steadily growing world's population over the past few decades has spurred the consumption of food crops. The demand for increasing the yield of crops continues to rise, and has spurred the use of various agrochemicals. In various countries, the farming sector contributed a significant share in their economic growth. Thus, the producers of aniline and its derivatives have witnessed massive avenues.

The rapid pace of industrialization around the world has spurred the production of aniline and its derivatives to cater to the requirements to organic compounds in pharmaceutical and dye industries. Growing production of paints & inks, rubber, and textiles is catalyzing the demand, notes the TMR study on the aniline derivatives market.

Aniline Derivatives Market: Regional Growth Dynamics

The Asia Pacific aniline derivatives market accounted for a major share of the global market in 2020. The valuation of the regional market is projected to rise at promising rate during the forecast period of 2021 – 2031. Rise in applications in the manufacture of paints and dyes is expected to propel the revenue growth. China has emerged as a highly lucrative market.

Aniline Derivatives Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the aniline derivatives market are Black Rose Industries Ltd., JIGCHEM UNIVERSAL, Indus Chemicals, Deepak Novochem Technologies Limited, Honshu Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., Premier Group of Industries, Mitsuboshi Chemical Co. Ltd., Industrial Solvents & Chemicals Pvt. Ltd., and Iwaki Seiyaku Co., Ltd.

Global Aniline Derivatives Market: Segmentation

Aniline Derivatives Market, by Derivative

N-Methyl Aniline (NMA)

N,N-Dimethyl Aniline (DMA)

N-Ethyl Aniline (NEA)

N,N-Diethyl Aniline (DEA)

Aniline Derivatives Market, by Application

Drug Production

Polyurethane

Agrochemicals

Dyes & Pigments

Rubber Processing

Varnishes

Explosives

Others (Amino Resins and Photographic Chemicals)

Aniline Derivatives Market, by End Use

Pharmaceutical

Plastic

Agriculture

Textile

Rubber

Paints & Inks

Others (Photography and Electronics)

Aniline Derivatives Market, by Region

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



Spain



Italy



U.K.



Russia & CIS

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



ASEAN



Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa

GCC Countries



South Africa



Rest of Middle East & Africa

Chemicals & Materials Industry battles Tangible Impact of Economic and Cultural changes, Explore Transparency Market Research's award-winning coverage of the global Chemicals & Materials Market:

SOURCE Transparency Market Research