Aniline Market worth $13.27 billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, "Aniline Market by Technology (Vapor Phase Process And Liquid Phase Process), End User (Building & Construction, Automotive, Rubber, Healthcare), Application (Rubber Chemicals, Fuel Additives, Dyes & Pigments), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", The aniline market is projected to grow from USD 10.17 billion in 2025 to USD 13.27 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period.

Aniline Market Trends & Insights:

Asia dominated the aniline market, with a 52.9% share in terms of value in 2025.

By technology, the liquid phase process dominates the aniline market with a market share of 39.1%, in terms of value, in 2025.

Based on application, MDI is the fastest-growing application with a CAGR of 5.7% in the aniline market during the forecast period.

The building & construction industry holds the highest market share of 52.5%, in terms of value, during the forecast period.

Companies such as BASF SE, Dow, and Covestro AG were identified as some of the star players in the Aniline market, given their strong market share and product footprint.

Gujarat Narmada Valley Fertilizers & Chemicals Ltd. and Anhui Bayi Chemical Industry Co., Ltd., among others, have distinguished themselves among startups and SMEs by securing strong footholds in specialized niche areas, underscoring their potential as emerging market leaders.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Aniline Market"

200 - Tables

50 - Figures

250 - Pages

Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and South America show steady growth in the aniline market. The demand for MDI, polyurethane foams, aniline-based rubber chemicals, dyes & pigments, and agrochemical intermediates has increased. China and India lead the Asia Pacific market due to the high growth in MDI production capacity. North America and Europe show stable aniline demand, using advanced production methods and focusing on making high-purity sustainable aniline products.

"Liquid phase process is the fastest-growing technology segment in the aniline market, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

The liquid phase process has emerged as the most rapidly expanding technological segment in the aniline market, as it produces higher value through better production efficiency and quality than the vapor phase method. The process converts nitrobenzene into aniline through improved heat management, which decreases unwanted by-product formation, resulting in higher production output and lower operational expenses. Liquid phase technology operates effectively in high-capacity continuous production facilities, which produce MDI and similar products that require dependable quality and delivery systems. The system provides smooth connections between upstream nitrobenzene production and downstream purification systems. Liquid phase processes have become the preferred choice for new aniline production capacity investments in Asia Pacific as they demonstrate industrial effectiveness and work well with contemporary catalysts.

"Building & construction is the fastest-growing end user in the aniline market, in terms of value, during the forecast period."

The building & construction sector is the fastest-growing end user in the aniline market due to the increasing need for polyurethane-based insulation materials. The market for rigid polyurethane foams shows increasing demand due to the growing focus on energy-efficient structures, which meet green construction certification requirements and follow new thermal insulation regulations. The construction industry requires more durable materials that provide better thermal insulation and lightweight designs. The increasing popularity of prefabricated buildings and modular construction has increased the demand for polyurethane panels and sandwich structures. Aniline production enables manufacturers to create construction-grade coatings and adhesives & sealants.

"MDI is the fastest-growing application in the aniline market during the forecast period."

MDI is projected to be the fastest-growing application in the overall aniline market during the forecast period. It serves as the essential raw material needed to produce polyurethane foams. The rising need for energy-efficient insulation materials in both residential and commercial buildings results in increased consumption of rigid polyurethane foams, which creates higher demand for MDI and aniline products. The automotive industry requires lightweight yet powerful polyurethane materials, which manufacturers use to create seating systems, interior components, and soundproofing materials. The wind energy, cold-chain logistics, and panel insulation industries are increasing in their usage of polyurethane materials. The rapid increase in MDI production facilities across Asia Pacific leads to stronger demand for aniline products.

"Europe is estimated to account for the second-largest share of the aniline market during the forecast period."

Europe is the second-largest market for aniline. The established polyurethane industry in the region supports various sectors, including construction, automotive, and furniture, which leads to continuous, high-volume aniline consumption. Europe functions as a primary center for specialty chemicals, dyes & pigments, rubber chemicals, and agrochemical intermediates, which all depend on aniline as their main production element. The European Union implements strict energy efficiency standards and sustainability requirements, which create a need for high-performance insulation materials. European manufacturers produce aniline through high-purity grades, advanced production technologies, and low-emission processes. Europe maintains a significant portion of the global aniline market because of its strong research and development capabilities and ongoing technology advancements.

Kay Players

The key players in the global aniline market include BASF SE (Germany), Dow (US), Covestro AG (Germany), Lanxess (Germany), Huntsman Corporation (US), China Risun Group Limited (China), Sinopec (China), Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd. (Japan), Tosoh Corporation (Japan), and Wanhua Chemical Group Co., Ltd. (China).

