Animaker Disrupts Live Video Creation Market with Comprehensive DIY Creativity Suite

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Animaker Inc., the fastest-growing cloud-based video creation platform, today launched Animaker 2.0, which aims to be a 'swiss army knife of creativity' for all video creators around the world. The new product provides cutting-edge features to help designers easily create engaging video content in the form of live videos, full-length movies, explainer videos, 4K YouTube intros, and social media GIFs.

Animaker 2.0 blends creativity and advanced technology to effectively disrupt the market for video creation and editing by helping both professional and non-professional designers all over the world turn their ideas into engaging live videos. In addition to its animated videos, Animaker 2.0 gives users the capability to concurrently edit animations and effects on one screen and text graphics on another, and edit and upload live videos directly onto their social media platforms. Launched in 2014, Animaker today counts more than four million customers, ranging from startups to Fortune 500 companies.

"To-date we have helped users create millions of animated videos for all types of uses, ranging from simple birthday wishes to advanced corporate explainer videos, but this has only solved a tiny fraction of the problem," said RS Raghavan, CEO of Animaker. "With Animaker 2.0, we have spread our wings to help creators work on both live videos and animated videos. This new tool taps into the larger video-making market by expanding the video assets our users can work with to create engaging and creative live videos."

Animaker provides a range of video making tools to Cambridge, Massachusetts-based Philips Healthcare to help improve patient care through better, more engaging educational content geared to its patients.

"Animaker helped us create videos that have greatly improved the education of NICU patients to help provide care for newborn babies in the NICU," said Leslie Altimier, Director of Clinical Innovation & Research, Philips HealthTech, USA. "Animaker makes a difference by making my job easier, by making NICU nurses lives easier, and by helping parents of critically ill babies learn in such a simple, easy, and interactive way. Even the hospitals that we work with felt that this is so much better than the pre-existing boring handouts."

Animaker 2.0 is packed with three exciting smart products: (1) Video Editor, (2) Animation Maker, and (3) Animaker Lite. The company offers the lowest cost premium subscription plan offered by a DIY tool for $1 per month, which gives users access to a range of exciting features to create premium animated and live videos.

"Our goal as a company has always been to empower the masses," said Raghavan. "Our $1 plan for the premium video is smartly packed to help create videos for personal needs, student projects, and small companies that are just starting to ride on the benefit of videos. We believe the cost of video creation should never come in the way of an aspiring creator."

Product Features

Video Editor accommodates 20 GBs of 4K files and provides users with two timeline options, including the overlay of text and objects to live videos and real-time collaboration that enables a team to work on the same video concurrently. With Video Editor, users can also change the shape or size of animations for any platform with access to more than 100 million stock images and videos.

4K Videos: With its Live video editor, Animaker 2.0 now helps creators edit their videos at their highest quality, add effects and then export them at 4K quality. This is a first for any DIY video making tool.

Comprehensive Stock Assets: Animaker 2.0 features more than 100 million stock images and videos. The stock library is so big that it allows any person to create videos on any subject instantly.

Animation Maker features several advanced animation technologies, including "Character Builder," "Animaker Voice," and "Auto Lip-Sync."

Character builder: Now, Animaker users can build their Animated character from scratch and use it in their videos. By playing around with attributes such as face shape, hairstyle, skin tone, eye type, costume, and accessories, users can make characters look like anyone in the world.

Animaker Voice TTS: Animaker Voice is a sophisticated application that allows people to transform their text to brilliant Human-like Voice Overs.

Auto Lip-Sync: Animaker enables users to make their animated characters talk like a normal person by simply uploading their voice file (or) creating a new one Animaker Voice (TTS) that automatically syncs lip movement and voice.

Animaker Lite features the world's most straightforward GIF-making app which allows users to pick from hundreds of animations, add text, swap graphics, change colors, and hit play. This features a sleek and light video creation product called Animaker Lite. It is designed to be the world's most accessible video and GIF-making app. Users choose a template, edit text, swap characters, change the music, and hit export.

About Animaker

Founded in 2014, Animaker is the world's leading cloud-enabled DIY video creativity suite. Animaker has helped millions of people, and non-designers turn their ideas and dreams into magical videos.

