Animal Care Centers of NYC Partners With Actor Ray Liotta to Encourage Pet Adoption

NEW YORK, June 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning actor Ray Liotta knows that nothing quite compares to the unconditional love of an adopted pet and he is joining Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC) to spread that message. Liotta likens the experience of shelter pets needing homes to his own story of being adopted. "A lot of people don't know that I am adopted, so I know what it means to need a home," said actor Ray Liotta. "There are so many great shelter pets at ACC waiting for a loving home and I'm excited to spread awareness to the eight million potential pet owners who may not realize how easy it is to find a companion at ACC."

Ray Liotta ACC | I Was Adopted Animal Care Centers of NYC

"Having Ray Liotta advocate on behalf of the homeless and abandoned animals of NYC is beyond measure," said ACC President and CEO Risa Weinstock. "He is not only an award-winning actor, he is a New York icon and truly a Boroughbred ambassador. We are thrilled he chose ACC to promote the great pets waiting for homes in the Big Apple."

The Public Service Announcement (PSA) extends the award-winning #Boroughbred campaign to now include video components. Each 30-second spot was shot on location at ACC's Manhattan Care Center.

On average, ACC accepts 60-80 animals a day into their care centers. With the help of an active community and a growing roster of New Hope adoption partners, the organization continues to place over 93 percent of dogs, cats and rabbits.

"Even with our high placement rates, there are many New Yorkers who still don't know who we are or the services we provide to the city," said ACC Marketing & Communications Director Katy Hansen. "We are hoping that by launching the PSAs during The Secret Life of Pets 2 run, we can reach tens of thousands of animal lovers."

The PSAs will run in the following New York City movie theaters from June 7–Aug. 22:

AMC Magic Johnson

Regal Bricktown Charleston

Regal Court Street Stadium 12

Regal Kaufman Astoria Stadium

AMC Orpheum 7

Ending animal homelessness in a major metropolitan city like New York involves much more than simply increasing adoptions. ACC serves the community in a variety of ways including providing humane education, field rescue, counseling services and lost-and-found assistance, as well as operating the only shelters to accept all animals in need.

New Yorkers are encouraged to play an active role in animal welfare by adopting, fostering, volunteering and/or donating to animals in need. For more information, please visit nycacc.org.

ACC animals available for adoption can be viewed online at nycacc.org or on ACC's free mobile app (available on Google Play and iTunes).

About Animal Care Centers of NYC

Animal Care Centers of NYC (ACC) is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that rescues, cares for and finds loving homes for animals throughout the five boroughs. ACC is an open-admissions organization, which means it never turns away any homeless, abandoned, injured or sick animal in need of help, including cats, dogs, rabbits, small mammals, reptiles, birds, farm animals and wildlife. It is the only organization in NYC with this unique responsibility. For more information, please visit www.nycacc.org, and be sure to follow NYCACC on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

