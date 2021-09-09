Animal Communicator Nancy Mello Helps Non-profits During COVID-19

MYSTIC, Conn., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nancy Mello, an animal communicator, and Medium have been spending the COVID-19 pandemic helping animal rescues worldwide. Adoptions have skyrocketed during the eighteen-month-long pandemic. Animal rescues- already taxed with a deluge of incoming pets and pet adoptions, have found an ally in Mello, who works with them pro-bono.

"I found myself getting more and more messages from adoption agencies and rescues requesting help with placing pets with suitable owners," Mello said. "The need was there to help, and I felt called to do it."

Animal Communicator Nancy Mello's tik toks have been viewed over 136k times. Nancy Mello offers tips for pet owners on her social media

So, Nancy started an open channel to help. First, on her website (nancymello.com), she created a form for those in rescue work to contact her. Then, Mello started broadcasting on her social media, including her Tik Tok (with over twelve thousand followers). That's where Happy Paws of Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, found her. "We had found ourselves reaching out to her when we were trying to place a pet," the organization explained. Mello, who has worked with pets in over twenty-three countries in the last two and half years, has developed a bond with the different animal agencies. "I get to know the organization and what they need [in terms of support.] It can range from sensing the best place for a pet or just amplifying an animal on social media that needs a home."

But that's not all that Nancy Mello has been doing to help. Woburn Feral Cat Coalition, located in Woburn, MA, who has worked with the modern-day Dr. Dolittle for the past year, agrees. "She is thoughtful and real and makes you feel like you are talking to a best friend." Mello recently donated her services for a virtual raffle for the organization and is always quick to volunteer to help. "She is a very respected and gifted psychic medium who also is dedicated to helping animals." They acclaimed on their Facebook page.

By building up relationships with animal agencies, Nancy can network with non-profits from all over the world to help pet adoptions. Sometimes it's just a matter of introductions," Nancy commented. "Other times, it includes advocacy."

Some of Mello's advocacy work includes Cats Matter UK, a cat advocacy group working to change vehicle laws in the UK. "Our goal is to challenge UK law surrounding cats' welfare on our roads." Their website promotes. When the organization heard about Nancy and her work with animals, they invited her to write a blog for their website and are happy to have an American across the pond join in to help spread awareness through her followers. "United Kingdom laws and laws in the United States are not much different in terms of protecting our animals on the road." "If I can help bring a voice to an issue that could save pets' lives, I'm happy to do it," Mello commented.

As the fourth wave of COVID-19 continues, Mello finds her pro-bono work fulfilling. "My mom always said that I could only make my corner of the world brighter, and that's what I am trying to do."

Contact:

Nancy Mello

8608299444

[email protected]

SOURCE Nancy Mello