Animal cruelty investigation exposes Fair Oaks Farms continued abuse

News provided by

Animal Recovery Mission

13 Sep, 2023, 08:19 ET

Cows are whipped, stabbed, dragged by heavy machinery, and shot in the head by untrained employees.

A press conference will be held today, September 13th, 2023, at 10 am at The Chicago Hotel Collection, 2nd floor, 166 E Superior Chicago, IL 60611.                   

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Animal Recovery Mission (ARM) is publicly releasing some of the most disturbing footage captured of rampant dairy cow abuse stemming from its undercover investigation at Fair Oaks Farms, located in Fair Oaks, Indiana.

ARM executed this investigation as a follow-up to its 2019 operation that went viral, reaching over 25 million views from outraged consumers and advocates, prompting a response to improve dairy industry care standards.

Cow abuse case at Fair Oaks Farms.
In the aftermath of ARM's original exposé, Coca-Cola cut ties with Fair Oaks Farms, as a supplier for its subsidiary dairy brand, fairlife LLC. Fair Oaks Farms C.E.O, Mike McCloskey, promised welfare reforms and better transparency.

New undercover footage, documented by an ARM investigator, who worked at Fair Oaks Farms, depicted deplorable and filthy housing conditions, injured, lame, and suffering animals deprived of vet care, and routine neglect, abuse, and outright violence. Cows are whipped, stabbed, dragged by heavy machinery, and shot in the head by untrained employees. ARM's investigator reported an inconceivable number of deaths, "We'd move out hundreds of dead newborn calves from the barn every day."

ARM's Founder, Richard 'Kudo' Couto, responded to the findings: "All eyes were on Fair Oaks Farms, and their reforms clearly failed. If any dairy farm had the motivation to fix this inherently cruel, broken system, it was Fair Oaks Farms...but they failed miserably." 

"ARM is committed to tirelessly pursuing justice for these animals and holding those who harm them accountable for their actions."

ARM confirmed that Fair Oaks Farms has resumed supplying milk to fairlife LLC.

ARM shared evidence and detailed report with Jasper County Sheriff's Department requesting arrests and prosecution for animal cruelty.

INVESTIGATION EVIDENCE LINK HERE         

Media inquiries: Richard 'Kudo' Couto (305) 494-2225 [email protected] or Margarita Hart (561) 510-3678 [email protected]

Animal Recovery Mission is a Florida-based nonprofit 501 (C)(3) animal advocacy organization. Its mission, to be an uncompromising defending force for the welfare of animals in addition to putting an end to and preventing pain, suffering, and torture inflicted as a result of inhumane practices https://www.animalrecoverymission.org

SOURCE Animal Recovery Mission

