Animal Dermatology Group Acquires Animal Dermatology & Allergy and SkinVet Clinic, Strengthens Veterinary Dermatology Position in the Pacific Northwest

Animal Dermatology Group

30 Nov, 2023, 16:10 ET

Animal Dermatology Group continues its strategic expansion with key acquisitions in N. California and Oregon.

IRVINE, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. ("ADG"), announced today it has acquired two dermatology specialty practices, Animal Dermatology & Allergy of Rocklin, CA and SkinVet Clinic of Lake Oswego, OR. The transaction underscores ADG's commitment to continue its planned expansion in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest.

Founded in 1996, Animal Dermatology & Allergy is a Sacramento, CA-based veterinary dermatology specialty referral practice led by Dr. Becky Sakai, DVM, DACVD. Dr. Sakai is board-certified by the American College of Veterinary Dermatology and works closely with pet owners and primary care veterinarians to ensure the best possible outcomes for their patients. "We strongly believe in the importance of educating our clients about their pet's dermatological disease and feel it is an integral part of a successful treatment plan and our practice's client loyalty," Dr. Sakai stated. "Joining ADG aligns with our practice's culture, and we look forward to joining a company committed to providing unsurpassed specialty care in the field of veterinary dermatology."

Servicing the veterinary dermatology needs of pets and pet owners in Southwest Portland, the SkinVet Clinic was started by Dr. Jon Plant in 2009, a board-certified veterinary dermatologist specializing in treating allergy, skin, and ear conditions in pets. Dr. Plant stated, "Our state-of-the-art facility is equipped with an advanced diagnostic suite allowing us to perform diagnostics needed to get to the root of a problem and monitor a pet with skin or ear disease." Dr. Plant added, "We are looking forward to our partnership with ADG and continuing to provide the most advanced patient care in the Portland market along with Animal Dermatology Clinic - Portland."

Steven Mrha, the CEO of Animal Dermatology Group, commented, "The addition of both Animal Dermatology & Allergy and the SkinVet Clinic to Animal Dermatology Group is exciting for us as they complement our expansion in Northern California and the Pacific Northwest and dedication to providing unsurpassed veterinary dermatology care to pet owners throughout the United States."

Combining strategic acquisitions and organic expansion, ADG's medical team consists of nearly 70 doctors focused on delivering best-in-class specialty veterinary dermatology services within 14 U.S. states.

About Animal Dermatology Group

Animal Dermatology Group is the largest veterinary dermatology business in the U.S. and strives to provide the highest quality care to pets with acute and chronic skin conditions. ADG operates veterinary specialty practices throughout the country where its specialists are actively involved in providing clinical care, research and academic training in veterinary dermatology. For more information, please visit www.animaldermatology.com.

