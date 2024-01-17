Animal Dermatology Group Acquires Golden Gate Veterinary Specialists

Animal Dermatology Group expands as demand for out-patient veterinary specialty services continues to grow rapidly.

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. ("ADG") announced today it has completed the acquisition of Golden Gate Animal Allergy and Dermatology, dba Golden Gate Veterinary Specialists ("GGVS"), a leading out-patient veterinary specialty practice founded by Dr. Nicole Eckholm, DACVD and serving the Northern California Bay Area. With this addition, ADG's medical team comprises over 80 veterinary specialists providing high-level specialty medicine for pets across dermatology, oncology and internal medicine.

Golden Gate Veterinary Specialists has grown rapidly by emphasizing a team approach to outstanding, individualized patient care, a commitment to unmatched client support and strong, collaborative relationships with referral partners. The GGVS medical team, which is led by Dr. Nicole Eckholm, DACVD (Dermatology) and includes Dr. Marissa Ruppel, DACVIM (Oncology), Dr. Caitlyn Glick, Associate (Practice Limited to Internal Medicine), Dr. Stacey Holz, Associate (Practice Limited to Dermatology) and Dr. Drew Fleischman, DACVD (Dermatology), will continue to provide its high-quality services and care to their clients. "We are incredibly proud of our team of doctors and support staff at GGVS for their commitment to medical excellence," Dr. Eckholm stated. "GGVS and ADG are a natural fit as we are aligned with providing exceptional, compassionate care to our patients and collaborating with our specialists for the best outcomes."

"We are delighted to welcome the GGVS team to the ADG family," said Steven Mrha, Chief Executive Officer of ADG. "As the leader in the veterinary dermatology specialty space, we continue executing our long-term growth objectives and identifying new expansion opportunities in out-patient veterinary specialty services. Partnering with best-in-class specialists renowned for advanced, personalized, high-quality care – such as the GGVS team – remains a top priority for ADG."

Combining strategic acquisition and organic expansion, ADG's medical team consists of over 80 doctors specializing in out-patient veterinary specialty services within 14 U.S. States.

About Animal Dermatology Group

Animal Dermatology Group is the largest veterinary dermatology business in the U.S. and strives to provide the highest quality care to pets with acute and chronic skin conditions. ADG operates veterinary specialty practices throughout the country where its specialists are actively involved in providing clinical care, research and academic training in veterinary specialty services.

For more information, please visit www.animaldermatology.com.

SOURCE Animal Dermatology Group