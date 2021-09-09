Animal Dermatology Group Expands into Austin, Texas

Animal Dermatology Group Acquires Animal Allergy & Dermatology Center, Expands Dermatology Expertise into Austin, Texas Tweet this

ADG, operating veterinary specialty practices under the name "Animal Dermatology Clinic" in the US, Australia and New Zealand, is recognized as a global leader in innovative veterinary dermatology, providing unsurpassed care to patients and valuable peace of mind to pet owners. Animal Allergy and Dermatology Center will become Animal Dermatology Clinic – Austin. "We are excited to have Dr. Nichols and his team join ADG. Their innovative clinical approach and patient-centric outlook is a great fit at ADG", said Steven Mrha, CEO of Animal Dermatology Group.

About Animal Dermatology Group, Inc.

Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. is a privately-owned, international veterinary dermatology specialty company that seeks to establish industry-leading position in the large and rapidly growing specialty care segment of the animal health market. Founded by Dr. Craig Griffin in 1980 with a mission to make state-of-the-art veterinary dermatology care available to pet owners everywhere, today ADG's pet health reach includes over forty full-time and satellite locations throughout the United States, Australia and New Zealand, with an elite team of veterinarians engaged in clinical care, research and academic training to advance the field of veterinary dermatology. ADG is the first non-university based organization approved by the American College of Veterinary Dermatology (ACVD) to provide a residency program, and today the program continues to train ACVD residents to excel in the field. ADG is very proud of this important responsibility to help shape the next generation of veterinary dermatology practitioners. ADG strives to develop and refine cutting edge testing and treatment techniques and bring unique, specialized dermatology care to pets.

For more information, visit www.animaldermatology.com.

SOURCE Animal Dermatology Clinic Management Group, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.animaldermatology.com

