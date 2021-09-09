Animal Dermatology Group Expands into Austin, Texas
Dr. Patrick Nichols joins Animal Dermatology Group's Team of Veterinary Dermatology Leaders
IRVINE, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. (ADG) has acquired Animal Allergy and Dermatology Center, a premier veterinary specialty practice located in Austin, Texas.
Established in 1999, Animal Allergy and Dermatology Center specializes in diagnosing and treating the underlying cause of skin conditions and ear issues of their pet patients throughout central Texas and beyond. Under the leadership of Patrick Nichols, DVM, the center utilizes advanced diagnostic procedures to develop custom treatment plans for their patients. "Addressing the problem at its source, instead of stopgap measures which only temporarily treat the recurring symptoms, saves our clients time, money, and most importantly, their pets a lifetime of suffering," said Dr. Nichols.
ADG, operating veterinary specialty practices under the name "Animal Dermatology Clinic" in the US, Australia and New Zealand, is recognized as a global leader in innovative veterinary dermatology, providing unsurpassed care to patients and valuable peace of mind to pet owners. Animal Allergy and Dermatology Center will become Animal Dermatology Clinic – Austin. "We are excited to have Dr. Nichols and his team join ADG. Their innovative clinical approach and patient-centric outlook is a great fit at ADG", said Steven Mrha, CEO of Animal Dermatology Group.
About Animal Dermatology Group, Inc.
Animal Dermatology Group, Inc. is a privately-owned, international veterinary dermatology specialty company that seeks to establish industry-leading position in the large and rapidly growing specialty care segment of the animal health market. Founded by Dr. Craig Griffin in 1980 with a mission to make state-of-the-art veterinary dermatology care available to pet owners everywhere, today ADG's pet health reach includes over forty full-time and satellite locations throughout the United States, Australia and New Zealand, with an elite team of veterinarians engaged in clinical care, research and academic training to advance the field of veterinary dermatology. ADG is the first non-university based organization approved by the American College of Veterinary Dermatology (ACVD) to provide a residency program, and today the program continues to train ACVD residents to excel in the field. ADG is very proud of this important responsibility to help shape the next generation of veterinary dermatology practitioners. ADG strives to develop and refine cutting edge testing and treatment techniques and bring unique, specialized dermatology care to pets.
