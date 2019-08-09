Animal Disinfectants (Iodine, Lactic Acid, Hydrogen peroxide, Phenolic Acid) Market - Global Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Aug. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Animal Disinfectants Market by Type (Iodine, Lactic Acid, Hydrogen peroxide, Phenolic Acid), Application (Dairy Cleaning, Swine, Poultry, Equine, Dairy and Ruminants, Aquaculture), Form (Liquid, Dry), and Region - Global Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The animal disinfectants market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% from 2019, to reach USD 4,363.1 million by 2025.



Market Dynamics



Drivers



Rise in Incidences of Diseases in Livestock

Growth in Livestock Production Driving the Usage of Animal Hygiene Products

Increase in Regulations Concerning Terminal Disinfection to Curb Potential Outbreaks

Restraints

High Costs and Long Duration Associated With the Development of Disinfectant Compounds

High Entry Barriers for Players

Opportunities

Increase in Consumer Preference for Biological Disinfectants

Challenges

Low Usage Due to Lack of Awareness About Standard Operating Procedures

Growing incidences of diseases in livestock and increasing livestock production are encouraging animal hygiene projects, which is projected to drive the overall growth of the animal disinfectants market

Factors such as growing incidences of diseases in livestock and increasing regulations concerning terminal disinfection to prevent potential outbreaks are factors projected to drive the market growth. However, high entry barriers, high costs, and long durations associated with the development of disinfectant compounds are projected to hinder the growth of the market.

The dairy cleaning segment is estimated to dominate the animal disinfectants market in 2018

The dairy segment is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019, in terms of value. Disinfectants are widely used in the dairy industry for cleaning dairy equipment. The cleaning of dairy cattle involves removing equipment and bedding before cleaning; the nature of the surfaces also influences the disinfection process.



For instance, rough and porous surfaces are difficult to disinfect, in comparison to smooth surfaces. Both the milking parlor and milking machines must be cleaned daily. Additionally, surfaces should be cleaned regularly to avoid the growth of pathogens. Due to these factors, the dairy cleaning segment is projected to record the fastest growth in the animal disinfectants market during the forecast period.

The iodine segment is projected to account for the largest share during the forecast period in the animal disinfectants market

The iodine segment is estimated to dominate the animal disinfectants market in 2019. Many forms of iodine are used in disinfectants for animal health and food processing. The natural properties of iodine ensure its applicability in other applications, including biological applications. Iodine is increasingly available in seaweeds, which are its most common commercial source. However, it is also found in seawater, other brines, and nitrate deposits. Aqueous iodine (Lugol's solution) or alcoholic iodine solutions are most commonly used as antiseptics, due to which the iodine segment is the fastest-growing segment in the market during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the animal disinfectants market

The Asia Pacific market accounted for the largest share in 2018. The presence of a large livestock population (FAO 2016) and their growth rate are factors projected to drive the growth of this market. Furthermore, the region has witnessed an increase in the number of feed mills and feed production, particularly in countries such as India and Japan. This increase in the number of feed mills and feed production in the region reflects positively on the growth of the animal disinfectants market. According to the Alltech Feed Survey of 2018, the region witnessed a 7% increase in its feed production from 356.5 million tons in 2012 to 381.1 million tons in 2017.

