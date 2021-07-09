Animal Disinfectants Market worth $4.3 billion by 2026 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

CHICAGO, July 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the new market research report "Animal Disinfectants Market by Application (Dairy Cleaning, Swine, Poultry, Equine, Dairy & Ruminants, and Aquaculture), Form (Liquid and Powder), Type (Iodine, Lactic Acid, Hydrogen Peroxide), and Region - Global Forecast to 2026", published by MarketsandMarkets™, the global Animal Disinfectants Market size is estimated to be valued at USD 3.0 billion in 2021. It is projected to reach USD 4.3 billion by 2026, recording a CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period. The market has a promising growth potential due to several factors, including the rising awareness regarding hygiene and sanitation amidst this COVID-19 pandemic and increasing demand for meat and other animal products.

The animal disinfection process involves cleaning of animals such as swine, equine, ruminants, poultry, and fishes along with the facilities as well as surface to ensure that microbial and other infections are prevented by either affecting the animals or entering into the food chain via manufacturing process at the facilities.

The iodine is projected to account for a major share in the market during the forecast period

For effective cleaning and disinfection, manufacturers use chemicals such as lactic acid, glycolic acid, phenolic acid, hydrogen peroxide, peracetic acid, and iodine in various chemical disinfection. However, the use of iodine has dominated the use of all other compounds owing to its easy availability and wide applicability.

The dairy cleaning segment is projected to account for a major share in the market during the forecast period

Out of all other applications, dairy cleaning is the dominant sector that uses animal disinfectants and is also projected to grow during the forecast period. Dairy cleaning is considered to be important as the surfaces, equipment, and facilities can affect the overall quality of the animal product manufactured, and a thorough cleaning of the whole facility before production can ensure more hygienic products.

The liquid form segment is projected to account for a major share in the market during the forecast period

The animal disinfectant market is dominated by the liquid form, in 2020. Owing to the ease of use, high applicability, higher time of effectiveness, and cost; the liquid form of animal disinfectants is preferred over the powder form.

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region in the animal disinfectant market.

The Asia Pacific region is projected to be the fastest-growing market for animal disinfectants. The market in the region is driven by the presence of a large livestock population and subsequent demand for animal-based food products in the backdrop of rapid urbanization and rising income levels which prompt consumers to opt for animal-based protein sources. Pork and poultry are largely consumed in the Asia Pacific region. The demand for poultry is projected to increase in India and China due to factors such as the focus on improving meat quality and various public health campaigns that encourage the consumption of animal protein sources. Such promising demand dynamics also result in the animal husbandry sector witnessing a robust growth trajectory - China, contributes significantly to the region's leading position, with Thailand and Indonesia being the emerging feed producing countries, while India and Japan are witnessing a constant growth in feed production.

Key Players:

This report includes a study on the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It consists of profiles of leading companies, such as Neogen Corporation (US), GEA (Germany), Lanxess AG (Germany), Zoetis (US), Kersia Group (France), CID Lines (Belgium), Albert Kerbl GmbH (Germany), PCC Group (Germany), Laboratoires Ceetel- CMPC (France), G SheperdAnimal Health (UK), Sanosil AG (Switzerland), DeLaval Inc. (Sweden), Diversey Holdings Ltd. (US), Laboratoire M2 (Canada), Fink Tec GmbH (Germany), Evans Vanodine International PLC (UK), Virox Animal Health (Canada), Theseo Group (France), Kemin Industries (US), and Shandong Daming Disinfection Technology Co. Ltd. (China).

