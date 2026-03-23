Animal Drug Compounding Market to Reach US$ 2.3 Billion by 2033, Expands Amid Rising Pet Healthcare Demand and Personalized Veterinary Medicine - Persistence Market Research

LONDON, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global animal drug compounding market is growing steadily, expected to be valued at around US$1.5 in 2026 and projected to reach US$2.3 by 2033, with a CAGR of 6.6% in the coming years. This expansion is driven by rising pet ownership, increasing veterinary healthcare expenditure, and the growing need for personalized medication formulations. Compounded animal drugs allow flexibility in dosage, flavoring, and delivery methods, making treatments more effective and easier to administer. Market dynamics reflect a shift toward individualized veterinary care, supported by expanding compounding pharmacy networks and technological advancements in formulation techniques.

Key Highlights

The global animal drug compounding market is projected to reach US$ 2.3 Billion by 2033, growing steadily with strong demand for personalized veterinary treatments.

North America leads with a 42% market share, driven by high pet ownership, advanced veterinary infrastructure, and strong regulatory support.

Asia Pacific emerges as the fastest-growing region, supported by rising pet adoption, urbanization, and expanding veterinary healthcare services.

By product type, CNS agents dominate with around 33% of market revenue, reflecting high demand for neurological and behavioral treatments in companion animals.

Anti-infective agents are the fastest-growing segment, fueled by increasing focus on infection control and customized antimicrobial therapies.

Rising prevalence of chronic diseases in pets and growing animal healthcare expenditure continue to strengthen long-term market demand.

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Rising Pet Ownership and Humanization Trends

The rapid increase in companion animal ownership worldwide is a major driver of the animal drug compounding market. Pets are increasingly treated as family members, leading to higher spending on advanced healthcare and customized treatments. This shift fuels demand for compounded medications that address specific conditions, allergies, and dosage requirements not met by standard drugs. Globally, pet healthcare spending has surged significantly, with rising adoption rates and growing awareness of animal wellness contributing to sustained demand. In developed regions, households allocate substantial budgets toward veterinary services, while emerging economies are witnessing increased adoption of pets in urban areas.

Compounded medications improve compliance by offering flavored formulations, liquid suspensions, and transdermal gels, especially for animals that resist conventional pills. This enhances treatment adherence and therapeutic outcomes, particularly in chronic conditions. In urban markets across Asia Pacific and Latin America, increasing disposable income and awareness of pet care are accelerating adoption of personalized veterinary medicines. This trend ensures long-term growth opportunities for compounding pharmacies and veterinary service providers.

Growing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases in Animals

The rising incidence of chronic diseases among animals is another key factor driving market growth. Conditions such as diabetes, arthritis, cardiovascular diseases, and cancer are becoming more common in pets due to longer lifespans and improved diagnostics. Studies indicate that around 25% of dogs suffer from arthritis, while diabetes affects a notable percentage of companion animals, requiring long-term medication management. These conditions often demand precise dosing and tailored drug combinations, which standard pharmaceuticals cannot always provide.

Compounded drugs enable veterinarians to customize therapies based on species, size, and medical history. For example, cats that cannot tolerate oral tablets can receive transdermal gels, while dogs may benefit from flavored chewable medications. The livestock segment also contributes significantly, as farmers seek specialized formulations to manage herd health, prevent disease outbreaks, and comply with regulatory standards on drug residues. This broad application across animal types strengthens market demand globally.

Advancements in Formulation Technologies and Delivery Methods

Technological innovation plays a crucial role in shaping the animal drug compounding market. Advances in pharmaceutical compounding techniques have enabled the development of diverse dosage forms, including flavored suspensions, topical creams, sterile injectables, and extended-release formulations. Modern compounding facilities use precision equipment and sterile environments to ensure quality, consistency, and safety in drug preparation. Innovations such as flavor masking and non-invasive delivery systems improve medication acceptance among animals, reducing stress during administration.

The integration of telemedicine and e-commerce platforms is further transforming the market. Veterinary clinics now collaborate with compounding pharmacies to deliver customized prescriptions directly to pet owners, enhancing convenience and accessibility. These advancements align with the broader trend of personalized medicine, mirroring developments in human healthcare and reinforcing the importance of tailored treatment approaches in veterinary practice.

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Key Highlight: $3.5 Billion Strategic Merger between Cencora and Covetrus in 2026

A major development in 2026 was the announcement that Cencora will merge its animal health subsidiary, MWI Animal Health, with Covetrus in a deal valued at $3.5 billion. The transaction is aimed at forming a combined animal health distribution and technology platform, strengthening capabilities across the veterinary supply chain.

Under the agreement, Cencora will receive $1.25 billion in cash, $800 million in preferred equity, and $1.45 billion in common equity, while retaining a 34.3% non-controlling stake in the merged entity. The move aligns with Cencora's strategy to divest non-core operations and sharpen focus on its core drug distribution business.

The merger combines MWI's animal health distribution network with Covetrus' technology and service capabilities, creating a more comprehensive platform to support veterinary practices and improve access to animal healthcare solutions.

This development signals a broader consolidation trend in the animal health and compounding ecosystem, where companies are integrating distribution, technology, and veterinary services. It is expected to enhance efficiency, expand market reach, and support future delivery of animal health products, including compounded medications, through more integrated supply chains.

Segmentation Insights: CNS Agents Lead While Anti-Infectives Accelerate Rapid Growth

CNS (Central Nervous System) agents dominate the global animal drug compounding market, accounting for around 33% of market revenue, driven by strong demand for customized treatments addressing neurological and behavioral conditions such as anxiety, seizures, and chronic pain in companion animals. Their leadership stems from the need for tailored dosages, improved palatability, and species-specific formulations that standard drugs often fail to provide. Meanwhile, anti-infective agents represent the fastest-growing segment, expanding at a notable CAGR through 2033 due to rising concerns around infection control, antimicrobial resistance, and the need for targeted therapies in both companion and livestock animals. A key development supporting this growth is the increasing adoption of advanced compounding technologies that enable precise formulation of antimicrobial drugs, enhancing treatment efficacy and compliance while addressing gaps in commercially available veterinary medications.

Regional Insights: North America Dominates While Asia Pacific Emerges as the Fastest-Growing Market Hub

North America leads the global animal drug compounding market, accounting for an estimated 42% share, supported by high pet ownership levels and a well-established veterinary healthcare ecosystem. Over 70% of U.S. households owned pets as of 2023, while Canada reported around 60% ownership in 2022, creating consistent demand for customized veterinary medications. The region benefits from a strong regulatory framework, including FDA guidelines such as GFI #256, along with a dense network of compounding pharmacies catering to aging pets and chronic conditions. Europe holds a significant share and is projected to grow at a CAGR of around 7.9% from 2026 to 2033, driven by increasing expenditure on companion animal healthcare and demand for personalized treatments across countries such as Germany, France, and the UK. Asia Pacific represents the fastest-growing regional market, registering a comparatively higher CAGR through 2033, fueled by rising urbanization, expanding pet adoption, and improving veterinary infrastructure across China, India, Japan, and Australia. Growing awareness of advanced animal healthcare, coupled with increasing livestock productivity requirements, continues to accelerate demand for compounded veterinary drugs across the region.

Market Segmentation

By Product

CNS Agents

Anti-Infective Agents

Hormones and Substitutes

Anti-inflammatory Agents

Others

By Animal

Companion

Cats

Dogs

Others

Livestock

By Formulation

Oral

Injectable

Others

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

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Key Players and Business Strategies

Leading players include Wedgewood Pharmacy, Diamondback Drugs, MEDISCA, Zoetis Inc., Elanco, and Covetrus.

Wedgewood Pharmacy focuses on expanding its compounding capabilities and veterinary partnerships to strengthen market presence.

Zoetis invests in advanced technologies and AI-driven formulations to enhance product development efficiency.

Elanco is expanding production capacity to meet rising demand in emerging markets, particularly in Latin America.

MEDISCA collaborates with veterinary clinics to improve access to customized drug solutions and increase market penetration.

Covetrus leverages its distribution network to provide integrated veterinary healthcare solutions.

Strategies across the market emphasize personalization, technological innovation, partnerships, and expansion of compounding infrastructure. Companies are also focusing on regulatory compliance and quality assurance to maintain competitive advantage in this highly specialized segment.

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