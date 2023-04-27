Animal feed additives market size to grow by USD 8,931.76 million between 2022 and 2027; Alltech Inc. and Archer Daniels Midland Co., among others, identified as key vendors - Technavio

NEW YORK, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal feed additives market size is expected to increase by USD 8,931.76 million from 2022 to 2027, registering a CAGR of 6.25%, according to the latest research report from Technavio. The research report focuses on top companies and crucial drivers, current growth dynamics, futuristic opportunities, and new product/project launches. Discover market potential and make informed business decisions based on qualitative and quantitative evidence highlighted in Technavio reports. View a Sample Report

Vendor Landscape

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Feed Additives Market 2023-2027

The animal feed additives market is fragmented due to the presence of both small and large vendors. The vendors operate in a highly competitive market. The dominant players in the market have a vast geographical presence with production facilities located globally. The market also has a sizeable number of small regional vendors. With the increase in competition, the market is witnessing consolidation, where smaller vendors are acquired by or merged with major vendors. Some of the key vendors covered in the report include:

Alltech Inc. - The company offers animal feed additives through its subsidiary Ajinomoto Health and Nutrition North America Inc.

- The company offers animal feed additives through its subsidiary Ajinomoto Health and Nutrition North America Inc. Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers animal feed additives under its brands Hubbard, Masterfeeds, and Ridley.

- The company offers animal feed additives under its brands Hubbard, Masterfeeds, and Ridley. Associated British Foods Plc - The company offers animal feed additives under its brand Pancosma.

- The company offers animal feed additives under its brand Pancosma. BASF SE - The company offers animal feed additives under its brand AB Agri.

- The company offers animal feed additives under its brand AB Agri. Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Cargill Inc.

Chr Hansen Holding AS

Corbion NV

Evonik Industries AG

International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Jefo

Kemin Industries Inc.

Koninklijke DSM NV

Land O Lakes Inc.

Novozymes AS

To provide a deeper understanding of the competitive landscape, Technavio has profiled key players along with the study that categorizes the global market segmentation

Key Market Segmentation

Animal Type

Poultry



Ruminants



Swine



Others

Type

Dry



Liquid

Geography

North America



The U.S.





Canada



Europe



The U.K.





Germany





France





Rest of Europe



APAC



China





India



Middle East & Africa

&

Saudi Arabia





South Africa





Rest of the Middle East & Africa

&

South America



Chile





Brazil





Argentina

By animal type, the market growth in the poultry segment will be significant over the forecast period. The segment is driven by the global rise in poultry consumption, led by changing lifestyles, the rise in disposable income, and the increasing population. Other factors influencing the segment growth include rising concerns about animal health and consumer preferences for a specific color of yolk and meat.

Regional Market Outlook

APAC will account for 60% of the market growth during the forecast period. The growth of the regional market is driven by the increasing demand for poultry and other meat products. The region is home to leading animal feed consumer countries such as China, India, Japan, and Australia. In addition, the increased consumption of meat in countries such as Vietnam, Thailand, and Malaysia is driving the growth of the animal feed additives market in APAC.

For more key highlights on the regional market share of most of the above-mentioned countries.

The animal feed additives market covers the following areas:

Market Dynamics:

Driver – The market is driven by increasing investments and focusing on expanding production capabilities. The growing global demand for animal feed additive products has driven vendors to expand their production capabilities. For instance, in January 2022 , BASF expanded its feed enzymes production capacity at the Ludwigshafen plant in Germany . The expansion of the existing plant allowed BASF to meet the growing global demand from customers for a reliable, high-quality supply of feed enzymes. Similarly, in January 2021 , Cargill announced the opening of its new premix animal nutrition facility in Lewisburg, Ohio . Such expansion plans by vendors drive the growth of the market.

– The market is driven by increasing investments and focusing on expanding production capabilities. The growing global demand for animal feed additive products has driven vendors to expand their production capabilities. For instance, in , BASF expanded its feed enzymes production capacity at the Ludwigshafen plant in . The expansion of the existing plant allowed BASF to meet the growing global demand from customers for a reliable, high-quality supply of feed enzymes. Similarly, in , Cargill announced the opening of its new premix animal nutrition facility in . Such expansion plans by vendors drive the growth of the market. Trend – The increasing demand for natural feed additives is a key trend in the market. Health risks posed by antimicrobial compounds in feed additives have increased the demand for natural alternatives. Many vendors are implementing natural feed additives instead of antibiotics. They are using botanical additives such as suitable blends of herbs or plant extracts. These natural compounds stimulate pancreatic secretions to increase endogenous enzyme activity and improve the immune system of livestock. Such benefits are increasing the use of natural feed additives, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market.

– The increasing demand for natural feed additives is a key trend in the market. Health risks posed by antimicrobial compounds in feed additives have increased the demand for natural alternatives. Many vendors are implementing natural feed additives instead of antibiotics. They are using botanical additives such as suitable blends of herbs or plant extracts. These natural compounds stimulate pancreatic secretions to increase endogenous enzyme activity and improve the immune system of livestock. Such benefits are increasing the use of natural feed additives, which is expected to have a positive impact on the growth of the market. Challenge – Stringent regulations and bans on using antibiotics are expected to challenge the growth of the market. The European Union (EU) imposed a ban on the use of antibiotics in animal feed. The ban forced companies to stop using antibiotics in feed additives. Such regulations undergo significant changes every year. This results in severe losses to manufacturers, as frequent updates to technology and manufacturing facilities are required to adhere to changing guidelines. Such factors are adversely affecting the growth of the market.

Animal Feed Additives Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.25% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 8,931.76 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.73 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 60% Key countries US, China, India, UK, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Biochem additives and product mbH, Bluestar Adisseo Co., Cargill Inc., Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corbion NV, Evonik Industries AG, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Jefo, Kemin Industries Inc., Koninklijke DSM NV, Land O Lakes Inc., Novozymes AS, Novus International Inc., Nutreco N.V., Solvay SA, and Ajinomoto Co. Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, market growth inducers and obstacles, fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Animal Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global animal feed additives market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global animal feed additives market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Animal type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Animal type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Animal Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Animal Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Animal Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Animal Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Animal Type

6.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Poultry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Poultry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Ruminants - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Ruminants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Ruminants - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Swine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Swine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Swine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Swine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Swine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Market opportunity by Animal Type

Exhibit 50: Market opportunity by Animal Type ($ million)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Market opportunity by Animal Type ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by Type

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 52: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 54: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Comparison by Type

7.3 Dry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 56: Chart on Dry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Dry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 58: Chart on Dry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Dry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Liquid - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Liquid - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 64: Market opportunity by Type ($ million)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 66: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 67: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 69: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 70: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 71: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 72: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 73: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 74: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 75: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 77: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 79: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 81: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 82: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 85: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 89: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 93: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 95: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 97: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 98: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on India - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 101: Chart on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on India - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 103: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 105: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 106: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 107: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 108: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 109: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 110: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 111: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)



Exhibit 112: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 113: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 114: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 115: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 116: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 117: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 118: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Ajinomoto Co. Inc.

Exhibit 119: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 120: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 121: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 122: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 123: Ajinomoto Co. Inc. - Segment focus

12.4 Alltech Inc.

Exhibit 124: Alltech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 125: Alltech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 126: Alltech Inc. - Key offerings

12.5 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 127: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 129: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

12.6 Associated British Foods Plc

Exhibit 131: Associated British Foods Plc - Overview



Exhibit 132: Associated British Foods Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Associated British Foods Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 134: Associated British Foods Plc - Segment focus

12.7 BASF SE

Exhibit 135: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 136: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 137: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 138: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 139: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.8 Biochem additives and product mbH

Exhibit 140: Biochem additives and product mbH - Overview



Exhibit 141: Biochem additives and product mbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 142: Biochem additives and product mbH - Key offerings

12.9 Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Exhibit 143: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Overview



Exhibit 144: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Key offerings

12.10 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 146: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 149: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Chr Hansen Holding AS

Exhibit 150: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 151: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Business segments



Exhibit 152: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key news



Exhibit 153: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 154: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Segment focus

12.12 Corbion NV

Exhibit 155: Corbion NV - Overview



Exhibit 156: Corbion NV - Business segments



Exhibit 157: Corbion NV - Key news



Exhibit 158: Corbion NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 159: Corbion NV - Segment focus

12.13 Evonik Industries AG

Exhibit 160: Evonik Industries AG - Overview



Exhibit 161: Evonik Industries AG - Business segments



Exhibit 162: Evonik Industries AG - Key news



Exhibit 163: Evonik Industries AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 164: Evonik Industries AG - Segment focus

12.14 International Flavors and Fragrances Inc.

Exhibit 165: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 166: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 167: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 168: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 169: International Flavors and Fragrances Inc. - Segment focus

12.15 Kemin Industries Inc.

Exhibit 170: Kemin Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Kemin Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Kemin Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 173: Kemin Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.16 Koninklijke DSM NV

Exhibit 174: Koninklijke DSM NV - Overview



Exhibit 175: Koninklijke DSM NV - Business segments



Exhibit 176: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key news



Exhibit 177: Koninklijke DSM NV - Key offerings



Exhibit 178: Koninklijke DSM NV - Segment focus

12.17 Nutreco N.V.

Exhibit 179: Nutreco N.V. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Nutreco N.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 181: Nutreco N.V. - Key news



Exhibit 182: Nutreco N.V. - Key offerings

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

