Animal feed market size to grow by USD 146.56 billion from 2022 to 2027, Alltech Inc. and Archer Daniels Midland Co. emerge as key contributors to growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal feed market size is set to grow by USD 146.56 billion from 2022 to 2027 and register a CAGR of 5.34%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read our sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Feed Market 2023-2027

Factors such as increasing investments and expansion of production capabilities, new product launches, and the growing number of strategic partnerships and acquisitions will offer immense growth opportunities. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. The animal feed market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period.

Animal feed market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Type

Poultry



Swine



Ruminant



Aquaculture



Others

Product

Pellets



Mash



Crumbles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

The poultry segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The increasing consumption of poultry meat will fuel the demand for poultry feed products during the forecast period. Market vendors are increasing their poultry production to meet the growing demand for poultry meat. The introduction of new poultry feed products by market vendors will also drive the growth of the poultry feed segment during the forecast period.

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a sample

Animal feed market 2023-2027: Vendor analysis and scope

Some of the major vendors of the animal feed market include Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co., BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corbion nv, Evonik Industries AG, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Jefo, Kemin Industries Inc., Kent Nutrition Group Inc., Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Trouw Nutrition, Tyson Foods Inc., and Biochem additives and product mbH. To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the animal feed market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile, & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

Vendor offerings

Alltech Inc - The company offers different types of animal nutrition products for cows, poultry, aquaculture, pigs, equines, and pets.

The company offers different types of animal nutrition products for cows, poultry, aquaculture, pigs, equines, and pets. Archer Daniels Midland Co. - The company offers high-quality feed products, supplements, premixes, custom ingredient blends, and specialty feed ingredients to optimize animal health and nutrition goals.

The company offers high-quality feed products, supplements, premixes, custom ingredient blends, and specialty feed ingredients to optimize animal health and nutrition goals. Associated British Foods Plc - The company offers animal feed supplements, which are designed to improve gut performance, boost nutritional value, and improve palatability.

The company offers animal feed supplements, which are designed to improve gut performance, boost nutritional value, and improve palatability. BASF SE - The company offers ammonium chloride feed grade, which serves as a feed additive for various feed stocks such as lambs, cows and pets such as cats and dogs.

The report also covers the following areas:

Get lifetime access to our Technavio Insights. Subscribe now to our most popular "Lite Plan" billed annually at USD 5000

Animal feed market 2023-2027: Market dynamics

Driver - Increasing investments and expansion of production capabilities are notably driving market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on expanding production their capacities to meet the global demand. For instance, in October 2021, Koudijs subsidiary De Heus opened a new feed additive plant in Kirchtsi, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine, for USD 9.2 million. In April 2020, Cargill subsidiary Diamond V expanded its pet nutrition manufacturing facility in Cedar Rapids, USA, to package and produce a full line of natural animal immune support products. Therefore, increasing investments and focus by market vendors on expanding production capacity will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Trend – The growth in aquaculture is a key trend in the market. Aquaculture refers to the farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, crustaceans, and algae. It requires the use of high-quality feed to ensure the optimal growth and health of organisms. Increasing demand for seafood, growing consumer awareness of the nutritional benefits of seafood, and the development of new and innovative aquaculture feed products are driving the growth of this segment. The increasing popularity of aquaponics is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Challenge - The development of clean meat products is challenging market growth. As pure meat products are developed in laboratories using cellular technology, their development process does not include animal slaughter. The number of suppliers of clean meat products is increasing worldwide. For instance, in January 2021, New Wave Foods announced the official launch of its plant-based shrimp product. Therefore, initiatives by vendors to develop clean meat products are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Animal feed market 2023-2027: Key highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist animal feed market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the animal feed market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the animal feed market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of animal feed market vendors

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/active/niche/trivial - Buy the report!

Related Reports:

The animal feed vitamin market size is expected to increase by USD 629.01 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.61%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers market segmentation by application (poultry, swine, ruminants, aquaculture, and others) and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

The algae-based animal feed and ingredients market size is expected to increase by USD 822.67 million from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.03%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers algae-based animal feed and ingredients market segmentation by product (feed and feed ingredient), application (poultry, swine, ruminant, and aquaculture), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).

Animal Feed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 146.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 4.33 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Russia, Spain, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading vendors, market positioning of vendors, competitive strategies, and industry risks Key companies profiled Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co., BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corbion nv, Evonik Industries AG, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Jefo, Kemin Industries Inc., Kent Nutrition Group Inc., Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Trouw Nutrition, Tyson Foods Inc., Biochem additives and product mbH, and Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse Consumer Staples market reports

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Type



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Product



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global animal feed market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on global animal feed market 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.2 Type Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Type Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.3 Product Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – Product Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ billion)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Type

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Type - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Type

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Type



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Type

6.3 Poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Poultry - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Poultry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Poultry - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Swine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Swine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Swine - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Swine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Swine - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Ruminant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Ruminant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Ruminant - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Ruminant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Ruminant - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 46: Chart on Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 47: Data Table on Aquaculture - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 48: Chart on Aquaculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 49: Data Table on Aquaculture - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.7 Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 50: Chart on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on Others - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on Others - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.8 Market opportunity by Type

Exhibit 54: Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)



Exhibit 55: Data Table on Market opportunity by Type ($ billion)

7 Market Segmentation by Product

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 56: Chart on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 57: Data Table on Product - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by Product

Exhibit 58: Chart on Comparison by Product



Exhibit 59: Data Table on Comparison by Product

7.3 Pellets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 60: Chart on Pellets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 61: Data Table on Pellets - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 62: Chart on Pellets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 63: Data Table on Pellets - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Mash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Chart on Mash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 65: Data Table on Mash - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 66: Chart on Mash - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 67: Data Table on Mash - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Crumbles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Chart on Crumbles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 69: Data Table on Crumbles - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 70: Chart on Crumbles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on Crumbles - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by Product

Exhibit 72: Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on Market opportunity by Product ($ billion)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 74: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 75: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 76: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 77: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 78: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 79: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 80: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 81: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 83: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 87: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 88: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 91: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 95: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 99: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 103: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 104: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)



Exhibit 105: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 106: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 107: Chart on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 108: Data Table on Brazil - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 109: Chart on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 110: Data Table on Brazil - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 111: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 112: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 113: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 114: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 115: Chart on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 116: Data Table on Spain - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 117: Chart on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 118: Data Table on Spain - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 119: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)



Exhibit 120: Data Tables on Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 121: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 122: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 123: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 124: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 125: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 126: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Alltech Inc.

Exhibit 127: Alltech Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 128: Alltech Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 129: Alltech Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 Archer Daniels Midland Co.

Exhibit 130: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Overview



Exhibit 131: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 132: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 133: Archer Daniels Midland Co. - Segment focus

12.5 Associated British Foods Plc

Exhibit 134: Associated British Foods Plc - Overview



Exhibit 135: Associated British Foods Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Associated British Foods Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Associated British Foods Plc - Segment focus

12.6 BASF SE

Exhibit 138: BASF SE - Overview



Exhibit 139: BASF SE - Business segments



Exhibit 140: BASF SE - Key news



Exhibit 141: BASF SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 142: BASF SE - Segment focus

12.7 Biochem additives and product mbH

Exhibit 143: Biochem additives and product mbH - Overview



Exhibit 144: Biochem additives and product mbH - Product / Service



Exhibit 145: Biochem additives and product mbH - Key offerings

12.8 Bluestar Adisseo Co.

Exhibit 146: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Overview



Exhibit 147: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Product / Service



Exhibit 148: Bluestar Adisseo Co. - Key offerings

12.9 BRF SA

Exhibit 149: BRF SA - Overview



Exhibit 150: BRF SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: BRF SA - Key offerings

12.10 Cargill Inc.

Exhibit 152: Cargill Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 153: Cargill Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Cargill Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 155: Cargill Inc. - Key offerings

12.11 Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL

Exhibit 156: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Overview



Exhibit 157: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Business segments



Exhibit 158: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Key news



Exhibit 159: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Key offerings



Exhibit 160: Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL - Segment focus

12.12 Chr Hansen Holding AS

Exhibit 161: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Overview



Exhibit 162: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Business segments



Exhibit 163: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key news



Exhibit 164: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Key offerings



Exhibit 165: Chr Hansen Holding AS - Segment focus

12.13 Kemin Industries Inc.

Exhibit 166: Kemin Industries Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 167: Kemin Industries Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 168: Kemin Industries Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 169: Kemin Industries Inc. - Key offerings

12.14 Kent Nutrition Group Inc.

Exhibit 170: Kent Nutrition Group Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 171: Kent Nutrition Group Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 172: Kent Nutrition Group Inc. - Key offerings

12.15 New Hope Group Co. Ltd.

Exhibit 173: New Hope Group Co. Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 174: New Hope Group Co. Ltd. - Product / Service



Exhibit 175: New Hope Group Co. Ltd. - Key offerings

12.16 Trouw Nutrition

Exhibit 176: Trouw Nutrition - Overview



Exhibit 177: Trouw Nutrition - Product / Service



Exhibit 178: Trouw Nutrition - Key offerings

12.17 Tyson Foods Inc.

Exhibit 179: Tyson Foods Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 180: Tyson Foods Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 181: Tyson Foods Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 182: Tyson Foods Inc. - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 183: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 184: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 185: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 186: Research methodology



Exhibit 187: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 188: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 189: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio