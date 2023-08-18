Animal Feed Market to grow by USD 146.56 billion from 2022 to 2027; Growth driven by Increasing investments and expansion of production capabilities - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal feed market is set to grow by USD 146.56 billion from 2022 to 2027. However, the growth momentum will progress at a CAGR of 5.34% during the forecast period, according to Technavio. The animal feed market is fragmented, and the vendors are seeking strong partnerships with automotive, industrial, and commercial companies to compete in the market. Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co., BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corbion nv, Evonik Industries AG, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Jefo, Kemin Industries Inc., Kent Nutrition Group Inc., Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Trouw Nutrition, Tyson Foods Inc., Biochem additives and product mbH, and are some of the major market participants - To know about the vendor offerings - Request a sample report

Animal Feed Market 2023-2027: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The animal feed market report covers the following areas:

The animal feed market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate. The increasing investments and expansion of production capabilities will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the High price of non-GMO animal feed will hamper the market growth.

Animal Feed Market 2023-2027: Drivers & Challenges

Increasing investments and expansion of production capabilities are notably driving market growth. Manufacturers are focusing on expanding production their capacities to meet the global demand. For instance, in October 2021, Koudijs subsidiary De Heus opened a new feed additive plant in Kirchtsi, Lviv Oblast, Ukraine, for USD 9.2 million. In April 2020, Cargill subsidiary Diamond V expanded its pet nutrition manufacturing facility in Cedar Rapids, USA, to package and produce a full line of natural animal immune support products. Therefore, increasing investments and focus by market vendors on expanding production capacity will drive the growth of the market during the forecast period.

The development of clean meat products is challenging market growth. As pure meat products are developed in laboratories using cellular technology, their development process does not include animal slaughter. The number of suppliers of clean meat products is increasing worldwide. For instance, in January 2021, New Wave Foods announced the official launch of its plant-based shrimp product. Therefore, initiatives by vendors to develop clean meat products are expected to hinder the growth of the market during the forecast period.

Animal Feed Market 2023-2027: Segment Analysis

Type

Poultry



Swine



Ruminant



Aquaculture



Others

Product

Pellets



Mash



Crumbles

Geography

APAC



Europe



North America



South America



Middle East And Africa

Animal Feed Market 2023-2027: Segmentation Highlights

The poultry segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The increasing consumption of poultry meat will fuel the demand for poultry feed products during the forecast period. Market vendors are increasing their poultry production to meet the growing demand for poultry meat. The introduction of new poultry feed products by market vendors will also drive the growth of the poultry feed segment during the forecast period.

The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others

Animal Feed Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist animal feed market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the animal feed market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the animal feed market across APAC, Europe , North America , South America , and Middle East and Africa

, , , and and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of animal feed market vendors

Animal Feed Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.34% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 146.56 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.33 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution APAC at 46% Key countries US, China, Russia, Spain, and Brazil Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Alltech Inc., Archer Daniels Midland Co., Associated British Foods Plc, BASF SE, Bluestar Adisseo Co., BRF SA, Cargill Inc., Charoen Pokphand Foods PCL, Chr Hansen Holding AS, Corbion nv, Evonik Industries AG, International Flavors and Fragrances Inc., Jefo, Kemin Industries Inc., Kent Nutrition Group Inc., Land O Lakes Inc., New Hope Group Co. Ltd., Trouw Nutrition, Tyson Foods Inc., and Biochem additives and product mbH Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Market Segmentation by Product

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

