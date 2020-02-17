Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market to Hit $220 Billion by 2026, Says Global Market Insights, Inc.

SELBYVILLE, Del., Feb. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Global Animal feed protein ingredients market value is set to cross USD 220 billion by 2026, according to a new research report by Global Market Insights, Inc. Rising animal feed protein ingredients demand due to fostering agricultural business supported by a global rise in living standards will promote overall market growth.

Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Industry is projected to cross $220 Billion by 2026

Swine livestock accounts for more than 20% share in the animal feed protein ingredients industry due to the rising prevalence of African Swine Fever (ASF) which is highly contagious and mainly affects pigs and wild boar with no vaccines found yet. Animal feed protein ingredients help in boosting immunity and nutritive value of livestock, resulting in battling contagious viruses and high productivity which should propel product demand.

Supportive initiatives including "We Care Initiative" enforced by U.S. national pork board, National pork producer's council and state organizations representing farmers. The core values of this initiative include producing safe food, protecting & promoting animal wellbeing and protecting the public. Thus, the aforementioned factors will drive the global market outlook.

Some major findings of the animal feed protein ingredients market report include:

Rising farmer focus towards healthy livestock to inhibit their deteriorating health conditions for enhanced productivity will support the market expansion

Major industry players are implementing various R&D programs for improved product utilization among livestock including poultry, swine, cattle, aquaculture, pet food and equine

Major market participants in animal feed protein ingredients market are Dupont, Burcon Nutrascience Corporation, ADM, Hamlet Proteins, Alltech, Catalysta, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nutraferma LLC, CHS, Titan biotech and Proliver

Market for animal feed protein ingredients across poultry livestock accounted for the majority share and expected to grow further at the highest pace than the swine, cattle, and aquaculture

Asia Pacific attained majority share in the animal feed protein ingredients business

Browse key industry insights spread across 530 pages with 570 market data tables and 102 figures & charts from the report, "Animal Feed Protein Ingredients Market Statistics By Livestock (Poultry [Broiler, Layer, Turkey, Others], Swine [Starter, Grower, Sow], Cattle [Dairy, Calf, Others], Aquaculture [Salmon, Trouts, Shrimps, Carp, Others], Pet food, Equine, Others), By Product, Oilseed Meals [Soymeal, Rapeseed/Canola Meal, Sunflower Meal, Copra Palm Meal, Cottonseed Meal, Other Oils], Fishmeal, Animal By-Product Meals [ Meat & Bone Meal, Feather Meal, Blood Meal, Poultry Meal, Meat Meal], Industry Analysis Report, Regional Outlook, Competitive Market Share & Forecast, 2015 – 2026" in detail along with the table of contents:

https://www.gminsights.com/industry-analysis/animal-feed-protein-ingredients-market

Rising pork consumption owing to persuading health benefits including high content of protein, thiamin, selenium, niacin, vitamin B-6, riboflavin, phosphorus, zinc and potassium is likely to spur overall product demand.

As per animal feed protein ingredients market analysis, companies are participating in manufacturing capabilities expansion to boost productivity and contribute to market growth. In March 2019, Kemin Industries, a global nutritional ingredients producer, announced the expansion of its existing manufacturing plant located in Chennai, India. The company will be investing USD 8 million for the Chennai Plant 2 expansion. This additional capacity is to address the rising demand for specialized nutritional ingredients in the South Asian animal protein market. Through this capacity expansion, the company will be able to increase its annual production output and cater to a wider customer base.

Rising fish meal production in Peru has strengthened the South American animal feed protein ingredients market. Peru is the largest producer of fish meal and accounted for 16% of the total world's fish meal production. Fish meal production in Peru was over 730 kilo tons in 2017 with an increase of 11% from 2016. In 2016, fish meal production drops down to 27% from 2015 up to 660 tons owing to the El Nino effects. Peruvian fish meal production regained its position due to favorable climatic conditions which have positively impacted anchovy fish quality along with a rise in fish meal imports to cater to increasing demand, thus, accelerating regional market growth.

Market participants are investing more in research & development activities to boost product innovations toward alternative protein sources including potato & lentil to ensure safer, easier and continuous supply of the ingredients. Companies are expanding their market reach by establishing multiple manufacturing units worldwide to withstand growing competition.

