Animal Feed Vitamin Market size to grow by USD 613.84 million from 2023 - 2028

NEW YORK, Jan. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal feed vitamin market is set to grow by USD 613.84 million from 2023 to 2028 progressing at a CAGR of 4.19% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The animal feed vitamin market analysis includes product, application, and geography landscape. This study identifies the increase in R&D expenditure, increasing demand for animal feed premises, and increasing demand for chicken meat as one of the prime reasons driving the animal feed vitamin market growth during the next few years. The market growth by the vitamin A segment is significant during the forecast period. In the global animal feed vitamin market, Vitamin A stands out as a market leader, playing a pivotal role in driving substantial segment growth. The market growth by the poultry segment is significant during the forecast period. Factors such as evolving lifestyles, increased disposable income, and a growing population are poised to positively influence the demand for poultry meat and related products.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2024-2028

-Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2018-2022) and forecast period (2024-2028). Download the Free Sample Report in minutes!

The report on the animal feed vitamin market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as company analysis.

Animal Feed Vitamin Market 2024-2028 - Market Dynamics

DRIVER

The increasing demand for animal feed vitamin supplements, driven by an amplified emphasis on enhancing animal productivity and performance, spearheads the growth of the Global Animal Feed Vitamin Market. Vital for livestock nutrition, these feed additives such as Vitamin A, Vitamin D, Vitamin E, Vitamin B complex, Vitamin K, and Vitamin C, cater to specific requirements in poultry feed, swine feed, and cattle feed formulations. This increased focus mirrors the industry's commitment to optimizing animal health, fostering productivity, and augmenting overall agricultural efficiency.

TRENDS

An increase in R&D expenditure is the primary trend shaping market growth. This emphasis on innovation caters to nutritional requirements in feed formulation, enhancing animal health and feed efficiency. It mirrors the evolving landscape of the feed industry, focusing on feed quality with elements like antioxidants and trace minerals in feed premixes. This trend underscores the sector's commitment to advancing animal nutrition for improved agricultural outcomes.

CHALLENGES

Stringent regulations associated with the manufacturing of animal feed vitamins are a challenge that hinders the market growth. Compliance hurdles affect industry players in developing growth promoters for aquaculture feed and pet food. Stringent regulations, while vital for animal welfare, pose obstacles in feed manufacturing. Addressing these compliance intricacies globally becomes pivotal to streamlining processes and boost innovation in animal nutrition, ensuring both regulatory compliance and market advancement.

This report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources through an analysis of key parameters- View the Free Sample Report

The animal feed vitamin market covers the following areas:

Animal Feed Vitamin Market Sizing

Animal Feed Vitamin Market Forecast

Animal Feed Vitamin Market Analysis



Companies Mentioned

Alltech Inc.

AMORVET

Anfotal Nutritions Pvt. Ltd

Archer Daniels Midland Co.

BASF SE

BEC Feed Solutions Pty Ltd

Cargill Inc.

Farmann GmbH

Growel Agrovet Pvt. Ltd.

HELM AG

Koninklijke DSM NV

Land O Lakes Inc.

Northern Nutrition

SALVANA TIERNAHRUNG GmbH

SHV Holdings N.V.

Sinochem Group Co. Ltd.

Total Feeds Inc.

Vilofoss AS

Zeus Biotech Pvt. Ltd.

Zhejiang Medicine Co. Ltd.

Anfotal Nutritions Pvt. Ltd: The company offers animal feed vitamins such as Anfaplex, Anfahep, Neutro Gold Plus, Feton, and Anfoxy.

Related Reports:

The mustard sauces market size is projected to increase by USD 1.08 billion at a CAGR of 6.8% between 2023 and 2028.

The natural gum market size is projected to increase by USD 2.14 billion at a CAGR of 7.67% between 2023 and 2028.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Product

7 Market Segmentation by Application

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio