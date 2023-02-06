Animal genetics market 2023-2027: Growth opportunities led by Animal Genetics Inc, Aquagen AS, Aviagen Group- Technavio

NEW YORK, Feb. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The animal genetics market size is estimated to increase by USD 1534.79 million from 2022 to 2027, with an accelerated CAGR of 5.48%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region.

Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report -Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Animal Genetics Market 2023-2027

Chart & Data Table on 5-Year Historic (2017-2021) Market Size, Comparative Analysis of Segments, and Y-O-Y Growth of Animal genetics market

The market is segmented by solution (live animal, genetic testing services, and genetic materials), end-user (research centers, hospitals and clinics, and diagnostic centers)

Based on the solution, the live animal segment became the market's largest segment in 2022 .

the the became the market's largest segment . The growth of this segment is primarily attributed to the growing development of a DNA library to perform a genetic selection of different animal species and the increasing export of live animals .

is primarily attributed to the . Vendors can now offer customized live animal breeds based on the needs of livestock farmers and breeders. These factors will positively impact the growth of the market during the forecast period.

To procure the data - Buy the report!

Qualitative and quantitative analysis of vendors has been conducted to help clients understand the wider business environment as well as the strengths and weaknesses of key market players. Data is qualitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as pure play, category-focused, industry-focused, and diversified; it is quantitatively analyzed to categorize vendors as dominant, leading, strong, tentative, and weak. The Bargaining Power of Buyers & Suppliers and the Threat of New Entrants, Rivalry, and Substitutes have also been analyzed and rated between LOW-HIGH to provide a holistic view of market favorability.



Find Technavio's Exclusive Analysis of Price Sensitivity, Adoption Lifecycle, Customer Purchase Basket, Adoption Rates, and Purchase Criteria

One of the core components of the customer landscape is price sensitivity , an analysis of which will help companies refine marketing strategies to gain a competitive advantage .

, an analysis of which will help companies refine . Another key aspect is price sensitivity drivers (purchases are undifferentiated, the purchase is a key cost to buyers, and quality is not important) , which range between LOW and HIGH.

, which range between Furthermore, market adoption rates for all regions have been covered.

The animal genetics market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 vendors listed Below –

AquaGen AS

Aviagen Group

Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a.

EasyDNA

Envigo

Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc.

Genex Cooperative

Genus Plc

Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA

Hendrix Genetics BV

Neogen Corp.

Sandor Group Of Co.

Superior Animal Genetics

Topigs Norsvin Holding B.V.

Download a Sample Report

Growing demand for genetic testing services to reduce livestock diseases is notably driving the animal genetics market growth

The frequency of infectious diseases such as FMD, brucellosis, porcine cysticercosis, and African swine fever is rising. To reduce the occurrence of these illnesses, there is an increasing demand for genetic testing services worldwide. Vendors are concentrating on providing genetic testing services in order to meet the rising need for infectious illness diagnostics in animals. These services provide precise illness diagnosis by locating disease-causing bacteria, aiding in the reduction of infection rates and transmission among animals. Therefore, the market will expand over the forecast period due to the rising use of genetic testing services to prevent cattle diseases. Furthermore, the growing focus on developing sustainable livestock is also boosting market growth. However, the shortage of skilled professionals to perform genetic testing is impeding the growth of the global animal genetics market.

Chart & Data Table on Historical Market Size (2017-2021, Historic Industry Size & Analysis of 15 Vendors and 7 Countries

The market is segmented by region North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of World (ROW). An analysis of key leading countries has been included.

North America , which holds the major share of the market, is estimated to contribute 35% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. Growth will be driven by the increasing adoption of sustainable livestock management practices in countries such as the US and Canada . In both Canada and the US, the percentage of agricultural revenue that comes from farm gate livestock receipts ranges between 40% and 50%. This revenue share is influenced by common livestock species like pigs, turkeys, broilers, sheep, and goats.

is estimated to contribute Growth will be driven by the . In both and the US, the percentage of agricultural revenue that comes from farm gate livestock receipts ranges between 40% and 50%. This revenue share is influenced by common livestock species like pigs, turkeys, broilers, sheep, and goats. In 2020, the COVID-19 pandemic negatively impacted most North American countries, which resulted in the temporary closure of various industries, including those manufacturing animal genetics. The shutdowns adversely impacted their production and distribution activities. Also, as online channels were active even during the pandemic, there was an increased demand for animal genetics. However, in 2021, the demand for animal genetics rebounded from offline retail stores as regional activities resumed due to the COVID-19 vaccination drives and the subsequent lifting of lockdown restrictions.

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW the PDF SAMPLE!

Related Reports:

Moist Wound Dressings Market by Product, End-user and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The moist wound dressings market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 1,365.75 million. The increasing incidence and prevalence of acute and chronic wounds are notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the high cost of wound treatment may impede the market growth.

Surgical Sutures Market by Product, End-user, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2023-2027: The surgical sutures market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 4.68% between 2022 and 2027. The size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,102.57 million. The increase in the number of surgeries is notably driving the market growth, although factors such as the growing preference for MIS may impede the market growth.

Register for a free trial today and gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

What are the key data covered in this animal genetics market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the animal genetics market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the animal genetics market and its contribution to the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the animal genetics market across North America, Europe , Asia , and the Rest of the World (ROW)

, , and the Rest of the World (ROW) A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of animal genetics market vendors

Animal Genetics Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 159 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.48% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1534.79 million Market structure Concentrated YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 5.06 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 35% Key countries US, Germany, UK, France, and China Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Animal Genetics Inc., AquaGen AS, Aviagen Group, Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a., EasyDNA, Envigo, Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc., Genex Cooperative, Genus Plc, Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA, Hendrix Genetics BV, Neogen Corp., Sandor Group Of Co., Superior Animal Genetics, Topigs Norsvin Holding B.V., Tropical Bovine Genetics, Vaxxinova International BV, Vetgen LLC, and Zoetis Inc Market dynamics Parent Market Analysis; Market growth inducers and obstacles; Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Browse for Technavio "Health Care" Research Reports

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Solution



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by End-user



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 09: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 10: Parent market



Exhibit 11: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 12: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 13: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2022

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2022-2027

Exhibit 14: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 15: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 16: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 17: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

4 Historic Market Size

4.1 Global animal genetics market 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 18: Historic Market Size – Data Table on Global animal genetics market 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.2 Solution Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 19: Historic Market Size – Solution Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.3 End user Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 20: Historic Market Size – End user Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.4 Geography Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 21: Historic Market Size – Geography Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

4.5 Country Segment Analysis 2017 - 2021

Exhibit 22: Historic Market Size – Country Segment 2017 - 2021 ($ million)

5 Five Forces Analysis

5.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 23: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2022 and 2027

5.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 24: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2022 and 2027

5.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 25: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 26: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 27: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 28: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2022 and 2027

5.7 Market condition

Exhibit 29: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2022 and 2027

6 Market Segmentation by Solution

6.1 Market segments

Exhibit 30: Chart on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on Solution - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

6.2 Comparison by Solution

Exhibit 32: Chart on Comparison by Solution



Exhibit 33: Data Table on Comparison by Solution

6.3 Live animal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 34: Chart on Live animal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on Live animal - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 36: Chart on Live animal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on Live animal - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.4 Genetic testing services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 38: Chart on Genetic testing services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on Genetic testing services - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 40: Chart on Genetic testing services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 41: Data Table on Genetic testing services - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.5 Genetic materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 42: Chart on Genetic materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Genetic materials - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 44: Chart on Genetic materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Genetic materials - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

6.6 Market opportunity by Solution

Exhibit 46: Market opportunity by Solution ($ million)

7 Market Segmentation by End-user

7.1 Market segments

Exhibit 47: Chart on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 48: Data Table on End-user - Market share 2022-2027 (%)

7.2 Comparison by End-user

Exhibit 49: Chart on Comparison by End-user



Exhibit 50: Data Table on Comparison by End-user

7.3 Research centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 51: Chart on Research centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 52: Data Table on Research centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 53: Chart on Research centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 54: Data Table on Research centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.4 Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 55: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 56: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 57: Chart on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 58: Data Table on Hospitals and clinics - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.5 Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 59: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 60: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 61: Chart on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 62: Data Table on Diagnostic centers - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

7.6 Market opportunity by End-user

Exhibit 63: Market opportunity by End-user ($ million)

8 Customer Landscape

8.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 64: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

9 Geographic Landscape

9.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 65: Chart on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 66: Data Table on Market share by geography 2022-2027 (%)

9.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 67: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 68: Data Table on Geographic comparison

9.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 69: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 71: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 72: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 73: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 75: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 76: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.5 Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 77: Chart on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 78: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 79: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 80: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.6 Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 81: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 82: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 83: Chart on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 84: Data Table on Rest of World (ROW) - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.7 US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 85: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 86: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 87: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 88: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.8 Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 89: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 91: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.9 UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 93: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 94: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)



Exhibit 95: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)



Exhibit 96: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.10 France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 97: Chart on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 99: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 100: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.11 China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 Exhibit 101: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 102: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

- Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ million)

Exhibit 103: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 104: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

9.12 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 105: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10.1 Market drivers

10.2 Market challenges

10.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 106: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2022 and 2027

10.4 Market trends

11 Vendor Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 107: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

11.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 108: Overview on factors of disruption

11.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 109: Impact of key risks on business

12 Vendor Analysis

12.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 110: Vendors covered

12.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 111: Matrix on vendor position and classification

12.3 Animal Genetics Inc.

Exhibit 112: Animal Genetics Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Animal Genetics Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 114: Animal Genetics Inc. - Key offerings

12.4 AquaGen AS

Exhibit 115: AquaGen AS - Overview



Exhibit 116: AquaGen AS - Product / Service



Exhibit 117: AquaGen AS - Key offerings

12.5 Aviagen Group

Exhibit 118: Aviagen Group - Overview



Exhibit 119: Aviagen Group - Product / Service



Exhibit 120: Aviagen Group - Key offerings

12.6 Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a.

Exhibit 121: Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a. - Product / Service



Exhibit 123: Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Cooperatie Koninklijke CRV u.a. - Key offerings

12.7 Envigo

Exhibit 125: Envigo - Overview



Exhibit 126: Envigo - Product / Service



Exhibit 127: Envigo - Key offerings

12.8 Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc.

Exhibit 128: Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 129: Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc. - Product / Service



Exhibit 130: Genetic Veterinary Sciences Inc. - Key offerings

12.9 Genex Cooperative

Exhibit 131: Genex Cooperative - Overview



Exhibit 132: Genex Cooperative - Product / Service



Exhibit 133: Genex Cooperative - Key offerings

12.10 Genus Plc

Exhibit 134: Genus Plc - Overview



Exhibit 135: Genus Plc - Business segments



Exhibit 136: Genus Plc - Key offerings



Exhibit 137: Genus Plc - Segment focus

12.11 Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA

Exhibit 138: Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA - Overview



Exhibit 139: Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA - Product / Service



Exhibit 140: Groupe Grimaud La Corbiere SA - Key offerings

12.12 Hendrix Genetics BV

Exhibit 141: Hendrix Genetics BV - Overview



Exhibit 142: Hendrix Genetics BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 143: Hendrix Genetics BV - Key offerings

12.13 Neogen Corp.

Exhibit 144: Neogen Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 145: Neogen Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 146: Neogen Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 147: Neogen Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 148: Neogen Corp. - Segment focus

12.14 Topigs Norsvin Holding B.V.

Exhibit 149: Topigs Norsvin Holding B.V. - Overview



Exhibit 150: Topigs Norsvin Holding B.V. - Product / Service



Exhibit 151: Topigs Norsvin Holding B.V. - Key offerings

12.15 Vaxxinova International BV

Exhibit 152: Vaxxinova International BV - Overview



Exhibit 153: Vaxxinova International BV - Product / Service



Exhibit 154: Vaxxinova International BV - Key offerings

12.16 Vetgen LLC

Exhibit 155: Vetgen LLC - Overview



Exhibit 156: Vetgen LLC - Product / Service



Exhibit 157: Vetgen LLC - Key offerings

12.17 Zoetis Inc

Exhibit 158: Zoetis Inc - Overview



Exhibit 159: Zoetis Inc - Business segments



Exhibit 160: Zoetis Inc - Key news



Exhibit 161: Zoetis Inc - Key offerings



Exhibit 162: Zoetis Inc - Segment focus

13 Appendix

13.1 Scope of the report

13.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 163: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 164: Exclusions checklist

13.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 165: Currency conversion rates for US$

13.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 166: Research methodology



Exhibit 167: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 168: Information sources

13.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 169: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio